Inclusivity in EdTech transition

The introduction of Education Technology (EdTech) in schools holds immense potential, offering the promise of making education more accessible, engaging, and adaptable to the diverse needs of learners.

However, this transition is not without challenges, particularly in marginalised areas, low-income, and rural regions, where inadequate infrastructure, limited teacher training, and a one-size-fits-all approach pose significant barriers.

A major challenge facing the EdTech sector is the disconnect between those who develop the technology and its primary users; teachers and students.

This issue was recently highlighted during the Kenya EdTech Summit pre-conference, hosted by EdTech East Africa, where educators and learners shared their frustrations about EdTech solutions being created with little to no input from the very people expected to use them.

As a result, while the tools may be technologically advanced, they often fail to meet the specific needs of classrooms, leading to under-utilisation or even hampering the learning process.

To address these challenges, among others within the EdTech sector, EdTech East Africa- a member of the Global EdTech Testbed Network, has adopted an approach developed by the network. A core element of our engagement within the sector has been ensuring that we understand the varying perspectives of key stakeholders within the EdTech ecosystem.

By building strong relationships with local and global communities, identifying key opportunities and barriers to creating sustainable EdTech environments, and collaborating with our partners to design prototypes aligned to specific global contexts, we aim to ensure that the solutions we implement are both locally relevant and globally informed.

Engaging teachers and students in the EdTech development process is crucial for long-term success.

Teachers, who are tasked with integrating these tools into their classrooms, possess practical, hands-on experience that offers invaluable insights.

These insights can guide the development of tools that not only enhance learning but also align with broader educational goals. By involving teachers early in the design process, we ensure that EdTech tools support, rather than complicate, their role in the classroom.

Equally important are the voices of students, the primary users and beneficiaries of EdTech. Unfortunately, their perspectives are often overlooked. When students are actively involved in choosing and using these tools, they take ownership of their learning experience. This not only boosts their engagement, confidence, and motivation but also creates a sense of belonging.

Inclusive EdTech tools promote emotional well-being and academic success, building connections and mitigating the isolation that technology can sometimes cause. The participation of teachers and students is not merely a nice-to-have, it is essential for the success of EdTech initiatives.

A study by the Gates Foundation shows that teacher involvement significantly increases the likelihood of successful EdTech adoption.

And at a time where the future of work is being discussed more than ever before, a World Economic Forum report shows that EdTech nurtures creativity and critical thinking skills which prepare students for real-world challenges, ensuring they acquire skills vital for the future workforce.

By centering the voices of teachers and students and fostering collaboration across both global and local stakeholders, EdTech East Africa is working toward a future where these key players drive the development of inclusive, creative, and empowering educational technologies.