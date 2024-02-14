Columnists Inefficient development approval systems denying counties revenue

By MICHELLE OUMA

Kenya is just 10 months shy of 2025 when half the country’s population is expected to reside in urban areas, according to UN-Habitat projections. The reality of this demographic shift presents a myriad of opportunities and complex challenges that demand counties to leverage and manage the process effectively.

The imminent surge in the urban population calls for a robust planning framework to meet the increasing demand for housing, commercial space, and infrastructure, with proper regulations and development control permitting being at the centre of it.

According to the recently released Architectural Association of Kenya’s (AAK) Status of the Built Environment Report, residential projects marked the highest percentage of projects registered by the National Construction Authority (NCA) at 54 percent in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Laikipia and Kiambu counties, proving the sustained demand for housing across the country.

Fifty percent of projects submitted by AAK members on the Nairobi Planning and Development Management System (NPDMS) were pending approval, with 46 percent valued Sh50 million and below.

However, AAK members said that the approval process was tedious with man-made delays, the user interface was complex, the system did not link some land parcels to the Ardhi Sasa platform, and the customer care and communication channels were inefficient.

In this e-governance era, only eight counties (Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Kajiado, Machakos, Kilifi, and Murang’a) have online development permitting systems.

To address this, there is a need for a collaborative effort between the county governments through the Council of Governors and the Ministry of Information, Communication, and the Digital Economy to develop a standardised system that ensures consistency across all the counties.

The system should be a one-stop-shop, interlinking all the relevant government agencies to streamline the application process and reduce unnecessary delays. Regular updates and maintenance of the system will ensure its adaptability to emerging needs while minimising human interference, which creates bottlenecks and unnecessary delays.

In retrospect, all is in vain if counties continue issuing permits without completing their hierarchy of plans. Local Physical Development Plans developed by residents who define their vision for their neighborhoods should inform the zoning and development control policies, which provide the basis upon which the development permits are granted.

Michelle Ouma is a Research Officer at Architectural Association of Kenya.