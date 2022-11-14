Columnists Insurers should review their operational risk management systems

By DENNIS KIPLANG'AT

In under two months, the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS 17) take effect, exposing insurance firms around the globe to more stringent conditions for reporting.

The global standardisation policy introduces providers to a new regime where data visibility is a priority, making it easier for both regulators and shareholders to monitor the performance of the enterprises.

In a bid to comply with the standards, most underwriters are now working to improve their reporting technologies and systems, a process that has brought to the fore the previous inadequacies in accounting for operational risk.

Operational risk is defined as the risk of loss resulting from inadequate internal processes, human error, technological error and/or external events, including changes in regulation.

According to McKinsey, operational-risk losses cost up to six per cent of insurance companies’ net income – in a sector with annual revenues of nearly $5 trillion.

It is, therefore, a no-brainer that amid a tough economic environment, companies must take charge of their operational risk management to remain competitive.

A broadside categorisation of operational risk is process risk, people risk, systems risk, external risk, and legal and compliance risk.

However, translating this to the shop floor speaks to issues such as execution risk, misconduct, cyber-attacks, data leakage, reputational crisis, and even faulty models in the case of insurance firms. These can be quite expensive and catastrophic to the business.

Operational risk management addresses efficiencies in the administration of a company’s resources, including its processes, people, and technologies.

Progressive institutions must consistently study their systems, mapping out any gaps along entire value chains and setting up controls to mitigate the identified risk elements.

This effectively helps manage financial leakages, which very often do not just manifest on customer experience in abstract values, but rather have an impact on the financial bottom line of businesses.

The same review process is required for people and technology assessment, where companies must capitalise on available data to set up controls for the optimisation of operational efficiency.

The review of technologies, for example, must check if the acquired equipment is fit for purpose and adaptable to the changing needs of businesses. This helps determine the continuity and recovery plans to institute for a seamless operation in case of system failure.

It is also worth noting that in this age of innovation, forward-looking companies remain those that not only automate many of their business processes but also their operational risk detection and response strategies.

Overall, it is crucial to note that insurance is a complex network that is founded on risk, with players required to take up risk on behalf of other entities.

It is, therefore, critical that risk management starts from within individual organisations through strategies and actions for the reduction of exposure to operational inefficiencies and related risks.

To close, an imperative nugget from the business leader, Gary Cohn; “If you don't invest in risk management, it doesn't matter what business you're in, it's a risky business”

The writer is the head of operational excellence and analytics at Old Mutual