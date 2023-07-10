Columnists Investment in STEM will define Africa’s development next decade

By RAPHAEL OBONYO

It is widely agreed that science, technology and innovation (STI) play a fundamental role in the development and protection of the planet.

But recent studies have shown that only a few African countries have effective strategies to develop and support STI.

As such, African governments should prioritise investments in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education to build and retain science skills on the continent.

The demand for STEM workers is high throughout the world. STEM occupations are expected to grow at twice the rate of all other occupations in the next decade.

More than 50 percent of the population of sub-Saharan Africa is younger than 25 years of age, and every year for the next decade it is projected that 11 million African youth will enter the job market.

As Makhtar Diop, International Finance Corporation’s Managing Director, once remarked: the youth of Africa will drive the growth and prosperity of the continent into the next generation - but only if they are well equipped to do so.

Indeed, the so-called demographic dividend offers a tremendous opportunity for Africa to build a valuable base of human capital that will serve as the engine for the economic transformation of our continent.

However, it represents a dividend only if these young people are educated, trained, and employable.

As it has been noted, a majority of young job seekers in African countries do not possess sufficient skills and work experience demanded by employers in the labour market.

At the same time, African countries suffer the brain drain, depriving the continent of the much-needed scientific capacity, for example.

This calls for African countries to reform and strengthen their education curricula to promote STI.

More effort should go towards fostering an interest in STEM subjects and investing in the appropriate tools and technologies to improve the quality of teaching and learning in these subjects.

Most importantly, African countries should create strong STI ecosystems that effectively support innovation. In 2006, African Heads of State committed to allocating at least one per cent of national budgets to research and development (R&D) spending by 2010. Unfortunately, none of the countries have achieved this target.

Currently, the biggest spender is South Africa, which spends 0.85 percent of its GDP on research and development, followed by Kenya at 0.8 per cent.

Just like Australia and Singapore and other developed countries, Africa must invest in high-quality STEM education that will produce and sustain internationally competitive scientists, mathematicians, technologists and engineers; a broadly skilled workforce and a scientifically literate community.

Prioritising the development and teaching of STEM skills is not a choice, but a must-do for African governments.

For STI to impact development in Africa, the importance of investing in scientific infrastructure and human capital cannot be understated.

African countries need to promote the professional development of human capital through competency-based training and mitigating brain drain.

There is a need to improve our research capacity and invest in infrastructure for training to find solutions for STI.

At the same time, cooperation in all scientific fields must be promoted as well as the sharing of research results and data.

Continuous strengthening of collaborations in STI data sharing will help to link policy to action and societal benefits.

This will deepen the engagements between the government and the private sector to enhance the outcomes of the continent’s aspirations on STI.

In addition, there is a need for African universities to develop an entrepreneurial culture and to strengthen quality STEM approaches in education to attract more young people, especially girls into STEM areas.

Also, countries must set up institutions and programmes that nurture young scientists and researchers.

By doing these things, African governments will prepare their young people to take on leadership by embracing innovations that bring scientific solutions to the table.

This is essential for the continent to be at par with the rest of the world by localising global solutions in the African context.

