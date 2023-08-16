Columnists Is social media reshaping African narrative?

By BITANGE NDEMO

The advent of WhatsApp has brought about a significant shift in cultural dynamics, particularly in how we navigate challenging circumstances such as the loss of a family member.

This platform has streamlined the process of resource mobilisation and complex issue management, especially within the context of collective African societies.

It offers an efficient way for communities to come together and address these challenges.

Similarly, social media apps are also reshaping the African narrative unexpectedly, providing a platform that amplifies the intricate views of the continent's cultures, each characterized by its unique values and beliefs.

These platforms have become vehicles for giving voice to the diverse cultural expressions found across the African landscape.

These social changes contrast with the competing European ideology based on individualism, which places paramount importance on personal autonomy, self-sufficiency, and individual rights.

These contending paradigms have far-reaching implications on how Africans perceive themselves, interact with others, and see the role of government and society.

What always comes out clearly in this new ideology is its defence of human rights and democracy irrespective of the public views.

While these cultural constructs manifest in varying degrees across different regions, the post-independence period in Africa witnessed attempts to mimic European cultures. And it was often seen as a symbol of progress and advancement.

This imitation sometimes led to a clash between the deeply rooted traditional African values and the newly embraced individualistic ideals.

Chinua Achebe's novel, No Longer at Ease, vividly captures this conflict through its protagonist, Obi Okonkwo. His struggle to reconcile his familial responsibilities and societal obligations in the face of materialism and Western influence exemplifies the tension between personal desires and communal expectations.

An illustration of how these ideologies can intersect and influence political decisions is now found in the events surrounding the coup in Niger.

A meeting of the Economic Community of West African States on July 29, 2023, reflected the complex interplay between individualism and collectivism.

Social media, which allowed rapid dissemination of information and opinions, swiftly ignited a fervent discussion about the coup and its justifications.

While politicians and traditional media analysts defended democracy, social media discussions provided insights into the grievances of the people of Niger that had been overlooked.

The impoverished conditions within Niamey, the capital city, exposed the disconnect between the political elite and the suffering population.

This, in turn, galvanised opinions not just in neighbouring countries but across the continent.

In this context, the decision-making process of political leaders came into sharp focus. And the idea of sending troops to Niger to restore President Mohamed Bazoum was met with scepticism, especially in the face of widespread public opposition through social media.

This reluctance stems from the collectivist ethos that dominates much of Africa, where leaders are attuned to the collective will and cautious of actions that might alienate the people. Given the public outcry, the potential backlash from such a move showcases the influence of collective values on political decisions.

The French Revolution exemplifies how a society's balance between individualism and collectivism can influence monumental political shifts.

In the case of France, the bourgeoisie, primarily driven by individualistic values, sought more significant political influence to match their economic power.

Simultaneously, the disenfranchised working class, fuelled by collectivist ideals, demanded equality and social justice.

This tension between individual rights and the common good eventually led to the overthrow of the monarchy and the establishment of a democracy that prioritised the people's welfare.

African societies have grappled with the interplay between these paradigms, as demonstrated through historical literature like Achebe's works and contemporary events such as the Niger coup discussions.

Political decisions have also been shaped by the delicate balance between individualism and collectivism. This holds significant consequences for governance, social harmony, and the pursuit of the common good.

Just as in the case of the French Revolution, African societies are currently navigating the complexities of these ideologies to forge a path that accommodates both personal aspirations and collective well-being.

Africa embodies a diverse range of cultural and social frameworks as a continent. And all these are often characterised by collectivism, which places the community's needs ahead of individual desires.

However, the legacy of colonisation also introduced an ideology of individualism, which emphasises personal autonomy and rights.

But the emergence of social media has further amplified how these contrasting ideologies are different. Could the recent events precipitate a French Revolution moment in Africa?

The writer is Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, Mission to the European Union, Organization of African Caribbean and Pacific States and World Customs Organization. The article is written at a personal level.