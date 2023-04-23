Columnists It is time to tighten our belts, show the African solidarity spirit as well

By COLLINS ODOTE

The impact of the current financial challenges on the country and its short-term development processes was the subject of this column last week.

In addition to what we need to do at the macro-level to adjust to the current realities, it is important that households adjust too.

A few days ago a colleague of mine shared his experience after visiting a supermarket. He was astounded by the amount he had spent to just pick a few basic stuff for breakfast for the week for his family.

Another family friend complained to us that she was finding it hard to keep her business stay afloat as all her orders had dried up and debtors were not paying what they owed her.

The reality is that times are hard for everyone. Until the macro-level issues are dealt with by the leadership, citizens must adjust to a life of reduced purchasing power and opportunities.

There are hardly any new jobs for those leaving school, businesses are barely getting by. In that environment, the adage about tightening one’s belt has received new and urgent meaning.

It is important that as Kenyans we ask ourselves what it is that we can reduce from our daily expenditures. The answer to this question may not be uniform but the need to answer it applies to each one of us.

If you continue operating in this environment as if things are normal, you will soon be faced with a reality that will shock you.

Skipping meals has, for example, become not something for those at the bottom of life’s pyramid or trying to stay healthy for the middle and upper-class but a necessity for most Kenyans to balance the household economic books.

It is also important that the concept of conservation most famous among environmentalists becomes a mandatory lesson for all families.

Amid scarcity prudence in utilising the little we have so that it can take us longer is mandatory.

Children and adults alike must take urgent lessons on conserving all resources that they have and use in the house, be it water, lighting or food.

In hotels, one will see notices asking whether you would like your bedsheets or towels replaced and washed or not.

This question must move to houses. While maintaining hygiene standards, we should still ask the question about how best we can reduce our water and power consumption in our houses.

In such times, the demands on the little money one has can be overwhelming. It is tempting to reduce any support to relatives and outsiders.

However, it is at such times that our African solidarity spirit must come into full play. Therefore, caring more for your neighbour, and offering a helping hand to those suffering and most in need must be enhanced and not reduced.

We can only get through this phase of difficulty if we pull together and not if we become individualistic.