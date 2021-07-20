Columnists Japanese lessons on investing in shares

By MURORI KIUNGA

Last week in this column I write about investing wisely in stocks and Treasury bills.

I got one response from an investor who has lost a lot of money in shares. But I was happy she has learnt where she went wrong. She invested huge amount of money in one stock and waited for returns. The stock has since been going up and down marginally without any meaningful gains.

On learning this I called another avid investor I am acquainted with and sought to know his experience with stocks investment. To my surprise he seemed very impressed by the returns he is getting from stock both in form of dividends and stock appreciation.

Whereas the first investor invested once in a big way and waited for the results, the latter invested gradually and consistently over a long period of time.

One of the commonest and most expensive mistake we often make is to expect instant results. You go to the gym few days in a week and you expect to cut weight in a month’s time; you institute changes in your organisation and you expect results the following month.

But real change and impressive results come gradually and steadily.

One method to continuous, incremental improvement is called Kaizen. It is a Japanese word which literally mean change (kai) for the good (zen).

Kaizen is founded on the time-tested philosophical belief that everything can be made better by continuous improvement regardless how small or imperceptible they may be provided they are done continually over a period of time.

Instead of trying to make radical changes in a short time, just make small incremental changes consistently and that will gradually lead to desired results.

In whatever you do, whether you want to improve your business skills, reduce weight, learn knew language or become a better person, just focus on getting just a little bit better every day.

It will not cost you much; it will not be noticeable but those improvements will start compounding on each other.

In business it much gentler and pocket-friendly as well as employee-friendly way to introduce changes slowly and continuously as a business grows and adapts to its changing environment.

The fundamental aim of Kaizen is to improve the bottom-line through increased productivity, effective systems, safety and reduction of waste.

The end product is a business where all stakeholders are happy, satisfied, more committed to the vision and customer retention.

Some of the areas that can be improved gradually over time include time management, acquisitions of key skills such as marketing, customer care and effective utilisation of resources.

Staff training in all areas should be a continuous activity rather than once or twice a year event.

This should be followed by continuous evaluation and assessment to ensure no one goes off the track as well as identifying areas that need improvement.

For instance, once a week or month depending on the nature of your business you can spend time to analyse your operations and identify areas where there is waste in the way you or your team is working. In other words, always be asking yourself what can be done differently or better.

Mr Kiunga is a business trainer and the author of ‘The Art of Entrepreneurship: Strategies to Succeed in a Competitive Market’