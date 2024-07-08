Joe Wanjui, ‘The Native Son’ bows out

Ten years ago, almost exactly to the day, I wrote a column here about the launch of Joe Wanjui’s book, The Native Son: Experiences of a Kenyan Entrepreneur. In it, I described the enthusiasm around the event where, as I put it then, “speakers during the evening were so effusive about the author who was being fêted that when it was his turn to speak, Joe wondered whether all the talk had been about someone else who just had the same name.

Indeed, had the man of the moment not been his usual alive, thoughtful and sparkling self, we could have been forgiven for imagining we were listening to the eulogies at his… well, you know what I mean.”

Sadly, a decade later it is indeed time to eulogise this wonderful gentleman, and I will do so by taking from my earlier article. Going back to the book launch, I described how it took place at the University of Nairobi, where Joe had recently completed his time as its chancellor. Among those who talked about the man and his book was his friend, Fr Dominic Wamugunda, who spoke of his rich family life, and his eldest daughter and two of his grandchildren. Others like Roger Steadman spoke of him as a successful entrepreneur and businessman.

The late Prof George Magoha, who was the chief guest and then University of Nairobi vice chancellor, spoke of the leader who, for almost a decade, was his chancellor. “He found us as professors, thinking in a truncated mode,” confessed the institution’s CEO, adding proudly “but now we are university managers.” In the same vein, the vice chancellor noted that under Joe’s influence, the CEO position he filled was sourced competitively, a pioneering and controversial approach for such institutions at the time.

Joe was absolutely for meritocratic appointments, independent of ethnic background, we heard. He brought entrepreneurs into the council and encouraged other business-like practices. In conclusion, Prof Magoha described Joe as a true friend, “telling you what you don’t want to hear… and then taking you to lunch afterwards”.

As for me, I wrote that I thoroughly enjoyed all my interactions with Joe. I’ve known him since a year after I arrived in Kenya in 1977 when I joined the Rotary Club of Nairobi. Ten years before that, Joe was proposed as the first African member of the club, and in 1974 he became its first African president. In his book, he revealed that he continued to support our Rotary Club and its noble ideal, as he actively supported so many other worthy causes. Which is why just recently, he was made an Honorary Member of our club.

In The Native Son, Joe wrote about becoming a member of the Kenya Institute of Management’s first Governing Council in 1969. By the time I was elected to chair its council in 2000, he was KIM’s national chairman, or patron, in which capacity he was always available to me as a source of sound advice, I remembered. It was during that time that he and I organised several Chief Executives’ Forums, a concept Joe described in his book as akin to a “mini Davos”. What a great experience it was.

In my earlier article, I also mentioned Joe’s valuable contributions to Kepsa, where in its infancy, he became the private sector umbrella body’s most active elder and a strong supporter. I was one of Kepsa’s founding directors, and at one of our retreats, I had arranged for a presentation to be made on the emerging Brand Kenya project. Joe was present at the event and promptly offered to organise a presentation for President Mwai Kibaki, that led to the initiative being propelled to its national position.

For well over three decades I have sat with Joe at many meetings and shared many platforms with him, I wrote, enjoying the benefit of both his wisdom and his wit. To be with him you know you will be with someone who is pragmatic, straightforward and solution-oriented; and, just as important for me, someone with whom you always also expect to share a good laugh.

He was further building his foundation to promote the education of women scientists, I mentioned, and he continued as a director of major institutions in this country. Here’s how I concluded: “I salute the man who grew up feeling disrespected by the colonials as a mere ‘native’ but who emerged a proud native son of Kenya.”

Today I conclude by stating how privileged I feel that I had the opportunity to interact with Joe Wanjui in so many contexts and over so many years. He leaves a great void.