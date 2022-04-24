Columnists Joint efforts key to winning war on mosquitoes

By ASIF HASHIMI

More by this Author

As we mark World Malaria Day today, we lift our heads higher with hope for an even better tomorrow on the historic milestones as we inch closer to eradicating this deadly disease once and for all.

Last year, Kenya entered the history books as one of three African countries to pilot and roll out the world’s first vaccine against malaria — a breakthrough that shows an intensified fight against the disease.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) 2021 report on malaria shows that sub-Saharan Africa is the most affected by the disease, accounting for about 95 percent of all cases and 96 percent of all deaths in 2020 globally, a staggering figure.

About 80 percent of deaths in the region are among children under the age of five. While the historic vaccine heralds hope for malaria-endemic regions, especially in western Kenya, it also comes with huge lessons that could help us end the scourge of malaria.

First, there is a joint effort among stakeholders to discover more effective ways of reducing the spread of malaria.

More investment is required to boost healthcare access, create better awareness of the disease and arm populations with significant and measurable preventive ways to fight it.

Recognising that the vaccine is not the only avenue to speeding up the pace of the malaria war, we need many tools, including vector control measures like the use of treated mosquito nets and pesticides.

The WHO recognises vector control as a highly effective way to reduce malaria transmission, affirming it as a vital component of its control and elimination strategies. In most high malaria risk areas, the WHO recommends the deployment of either insecticide-treated nets or indoor residual spraying for malaria vector control.

Reckitt, through Mortein, has been at the forefront of the fight against Malaria. We recently launched the Fight to End Malaria campaign – in a spirited bid to sustain the educative role on how populations can avoid costly treatment and health risks of the disease through preventive measures.

Saving lives

World Malaria Day presents us an opportunity to communicate to our key stakeholders and the public all efforts to eradicate the disease. Tapping into our sustained efforts and activities in vector control aligns with this year’s theme ‘Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives’.

Our resolve is to ensure that we provide access to the right product solutions, have the right partnerships, and educate citizens through digital and mass media.

To support these encouraging developments, private sector players like Reckitt continue to play an integral role in fixing education and awareness gaps to ensure that we achieve the end malaria goals on or before the 2030 targets.

We still can do more to accelerate the pace of ending malaria if all of us join the fray in scaling up lifesaving interventions to sustain the momentum we have achieved to date.

We cannot afford to drop the ball at this moment.