Judicial officers' pay review an overreach

By TONY WATIMA

The reason Kenyans anchored the SRC in the Constitution was that parliamentarians under the old dispensation arbitrarily rewarded themselves hefty perks and it went unchecked.

In January 2019, the Magistrates and Judges Association went to court challenging the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) setting the pay of judicial officers, accusing the SRC of 12 violations of the Constitution including that the agency had no powers to review their benefits.

This was unfortunate coming from interpreters of the law when Article 230(4) of the Constitution is clearer.

In November 2019, the court ruled that the SRC was in violation on four grounds. First, the failure to make provision for security allowances for magistrate and Kadhis, saying it was discriminatory.

Second, failure for providing for transport allowance. Third, that failing to review the non-practice allowance was discriminatory. Lastly, that failure to itemise the allowances was unlawful.

The court gave an order compelling the SRC to review the remuneration of judicial officers in light of the judgment and conclude within six months. Now, this is the crux of the matter.

The reason Kenyans anchored the SRC in the Constitution was that parliamentarians under the old dispensation arbitrarily rewarded themselves hefty perks and it went unchecked. But the magistrates and judges are surprisingly the ones taking us back to that dispensation.

The SRC appealed the ruling, which is pending, and were also denied a stay order. Then the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association went back to the Employment and Labour Relations Court seeking a contempt of court order on the SRC for failing to comply with ruling and it was granted in September this year.

Served with contempt of court order, the SRC reviewed the remuneration and benefits of judicial officers last week to avoid a jail term.

This is akin to abuse of public office and the court process for personal benefits just like MPs did in the previous dispensation.

The magistrates and judges have simply selected one of their own to review their benefits unashamedly for State officers who are required to be beyond reproach.

This case opens up two scenarios. First, what stops any other State officer from petitioning the courts to review their remuneration and benefits? The SRC stands to be overwhelmed by court cases, making the delivery of its mandate difficult.

Second, what stops Parliament arguing that they also have the right to review their pay and when it goes to court, how different will it be from this case?

Judges and magistrates have now muddied the waters of reviewing the renumeration and benefits of State officers if they get away with this.

The appropriate route would have been for an independent tribunal to handle the issues raised by the judges and magistrates through their association to avoid the blatant conflict of interest.

This was a case of judicial overreach.

Lastly, we created an independent institution to handle remuneration and benefits of public officers, but we are yet to deal with the mentality among Kenyans that public servants should be pampered with heavy and hefty perks.

Colonial mentality

There is a gross misunderstanding among Kenyans that Kenya is a rich country and can afford to pay public officers any amount they demand, and it’s a colonial relic mentality.

During the colonial period, public servants were pampered with big perks like big houses, offices and government-assigned vehicles to flex the power of the colonial administration.

We are still stuck there and it's time we decolonised the public service; today public service is primarily about service delivery to taxpayers.

This clamour for big perks by public servants is going to hit a dead end because the bottom will no longer hold for long.

The wage bill has grown from 558 billion in 2013/14 to 827 billion in 2019/20 which is now 49.5 percent of revenues and growing when the threshold is 35 percent.