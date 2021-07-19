Columnists Kemsa’s road to reforms after tender woes

By EDWARD NJOROGE

The last year has been challenging for Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa). It had a major misstep that cost us the trust and regard of partners and Kenyans.

This prompted us to relook at how we operate.

Indeed, public procurement is an important tool for strengthening and supporting governance reforms and better public sector performance.

We want to play our role in ensuring we contribute to sustainable public sector reforms going forward.

We have assured local manufacturers and disadvantaged groups in a recent pre-bid conference that their products and services are valued as much as those of their international counterparts.

We will ensure the highest standard of ethics and integrity is maintained during selection and execution of all contracts.

We are also looking to rebrand and reintroduce our mandate to Kenyans and our partners.

Our partners have been holding our hands through this time. We appreciate that quality procured inputs largely determine whether the public investment will succeed.

CITIZEN PARTICIPATION

We are now heavily reliant on ICT, keeping track of shipments, warehousing and distribution details at the touch of a button.

Another area we are keen on going forward is incorporating citizen participation, thus generating more relevant, responsive and effective government policies, budgets and services.

Social accountability makes government institutions and services account publicly for their performance and that is where Kemsa wants to be.

We want our underbelly to be exposed, so that we can remedy all that ails us.

Together with the Kemsa board, we will ensure that it is inclusive and participatory.

Public procurement is an essential governance arena, and the way we execute our mandate will be reflected by our level of social accountability.

Edward Njoroge is Kemsa Acting CEO.