Kenya-based charities, NGOs should act on evolving regulatory landscape

The regulatory landscape for charities and NGOs has undergone significant changes in recent months.

These changes are not merely procedural adjustments, they represent a profound shift in the compliance framework that governs the operations and tax-exemption status of these entities.

As these regulations take effect, the organisations must move quickly to ensure they remain in good standing with the authorities and continue to benefit from their tax-exempt status.

Two key regulatory updates, the Income Tax (Charitable Organisations and Donations Exemption) Rules 2024 and the Public Benefit Organisations (PBO) Act 2013, will impact charities and NGOs directly.

The organisations and stakeholders should take a closer look at these developments and what they mean to them.

Gazetted on June 18, 2024, the Income Tax (Charitable Organisations and Donations Exemption) Rules 2024, have effectively replaced the previous Income Tax (Charitable Donations) Regulations 2007. This transition brings new compliance requirements for charitable organisations to retain their income tax exemptions.

The most pressing changes include the compliance requirements. To maintain tax-exempt status, organisations must adhere to a set of revised conditions.

These include enhanced reporting obligations and more stringent operational criteria designed to ensure that an organisation's activities align with the intended charitable purposes outlined in the rules.

The other change is the transition period. Charitable organisations granted tax-exempt status under the previous regulations must meet the new requirements by June 17, 2025.

The failure to apply for renewal by this date will result in the loss of the tax-exempt status, with potential financial and operational repercussions. As a result, charitable organisations need to start reviewing their compliance now, particularly in terms of governance, operational transparency, and alignment with the newly updated criteria.

On May 14, 2024, the Public Benefit Organisations (PBO) Act 2013, was officially effected, replacing the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) Coordination Act 1990. This move marks a significant step toward streamlining and updating the regulatory framework for NGOs.

As the regulatory environment for charitable organisations and NGOs in Kenya evolves, organisations must take proactive steps to align with the new requirements. By doing so, they will not only remain compliant but also continue to fulfil their missions effectively without the risk of penalties or operational setbacks.

The clock is ticking, and now is the time to act.

The key changes include:

Deemed registration: All NGOs that were registered under the repealed NGO Coordination Act are now deemed registered as Public Benefit Organisations under the new Act. This transition, while largely procedural, sets the stage for future compliance obligations.

Formal registration transition: While NGOs are automatically recognised as PBOs, they must apply for formal registration under the new PBO Act by 13 May 2025. This transition will require organizations to revisit their governance structures, operational frameworks, and reporting mechanisms to ensure alignment with the new law.

Updated compliance requirements: With the new Act comes a fresh set of requirements concerning governance, operational transparency, and financial reporting. Non-compliance could lead to severe consequences, including the inability to access tax exemptions or continue operating legally.