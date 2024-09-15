Kenya leaders should follow in Mandela’s path to prosperity

Late South African President Nelson Mandela, a towering figure in the annals of African history, once said: “A leader is a person who can see the future, who can inspire others to see the future, and who can lead them to that future.”

This powerful quote reiterates the essence of leadership, particularly in the context of a nation striving for progress and freedom.

However, it also underscores the immense sacrifices and selflessness leaders must make to achieve their goals.

Mandela’s life serves as a testament to this principle. He spent decades in prison, enduring hardship, all for the sake of a free and just South Africa.

His unwavering commitment to the cause of equality and human rights inspired millions around the world. His legacy is a reminder that true leadership is not merely about holding a position of power but about serving the people and working tirelessly to improve their lives.

As Kenya continues its journey towards a more prosperous and equitable future, Mandela’s words resonate with urgency. Kenyan leaders, at all levels, should uphold the ideals of democracy, justice, and human rights.

This requires a willingness to put the needs of the people above their interests in tandem with the maxim of servant leadership.

Conversely, it is disheartening to see elected representatives using their positions of influence to pursue their interests, ignoring the plight of the masses who elected them in anticipation of a better tomorrow.

One of the most pressing challenges Kenya faces today is corruption. This scourge undermines development and erodes public trust in government institutions. To combat corruption effectively, Kenyan leaders must walk the talk. They should also promote governance values enshrined in Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution to eradicate this vice.

This can only be achieved when leaders set an ethical tone from above and take decisive action against those who engage in corruption, regardless of their position or connections.

Kenyan leaders can also make a significant impact by addressing the economic challenges. This includes creating jobs, improving access to education and healthcare, and reducing poverty.

To achieve these goals, leaders must enact and adopt policies through the confines of the law on public participation that promote sustainable growth and equitable development. This may require making difficult choices, such as reforms that may be unpopular in the short term but beneficial in the long run.

In addition to economic development, Kenyan leaders must prioritise social justice and human rights. This means protecting the rights of all citizens, regardless of their ethnicity, religion, or gender. It also means ensuring everyone has equal opportunities to succeed, their background notwithstanding. To achieve these goals, leaders must promote tolerance, diversity, and inclusivity.

The electorate have a responsibility to elect leaders who have demonstrated high sense of integrity and fiduciary responsibility in managing public affairs whether in public or private enterprise consistently overtime.

They should move away from the current practice where those with financial wherewithal, whose source is oftentimes unknown. These groups influence the electorate in their favour, effectively trouncing their less-financially endowed rivals who would otherwise provide sound leadership that is responsive to the needs of the electorates.

Finally, Kenyan leaders must be committed to good governance and democratic principles. This includes respecting the rule of law, protecting human rights, and ensuring free and fair elections.

By upholding these principles, leaders can help to build a more stable and prosperous nation.

Additionally, it is up to the masses as has been demonstrated by Gen Z’s that we can demand accountability from our leaders as well as exercising our power through active public participation across whenever we are faced with matters that touch on public interest at the community setting.

In conclusion, Nelson Mandela's call for leaders to be ready to sacrifice all for the freedom of the people is as relevant today as it was during his time.

Kenyan leaders have a unique opportunity to build on the legacy of this great African statesman and create a better future for their nation.