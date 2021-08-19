Columnists Kenya Power needs a vigilant board

By JAINDI KISERO

The board of State-controlled electricity utility Kenya Power this week appeared before the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Energy to answer to claims that it has been encroaching on operations and meddling in areas that belong to the management.

During the proceedings, six of the nine directors of the company were put on the spot over the inordinate number of board meetings they had convened in the past year, contrary to corporate governance guidelines and rules.

It emerged that the board and various committees had cumulatively held 112 meetings over the 12 months to June this year.

This has brought to the fore a pertinent public policy issue — namely the state and quality of corporate governance in the parastatal sector in Kenya.

As we all know, Kenya Power tripped into dire financial straits long before the current board Parliament was grilling last week came to town.

In my view, the pertinent question we should be asking is the following: how did the company get into the dire financial situation it is in today in the first place? Did the past directors sleep on the wheel or did they act in cahoots with corrupt management teams?

Indeed, it seems inconceivable that the poor financial health the company is in now could happen without gross negligence on the part of the past boards of directors.

Yet when you check, you are most likely to discover that those past board members diligently followed most of the corporate guidelines and procedures stipulated by the State Corporations Act, the Companies Act, the Public Procurement and Disposal Act, the Public Finance Management Act and the Mwongozo Code.

You are most likely to find that the directors showed up for meetings regularly, participated in all committee meetings and were always at hand to make glib speeches during annual general meetings.

In other words, they ticked all the boxes on the tests that would normally qualify directors f a company to be judged as good and competent.

Without a doubt, the questions the the National Assembly committee raised are legitimate. Board meetings should be minimised.

My only problem with that committee is that it elevated procedure and the ticking of boxes while ignoring the more pressing issue facing Kenya Power — namely what must be done urgently to restore the financial health of this critically strategic parastatal.

Kenya Power needs a vigilant and involved board more than ever before. The company’s fortunes will not improve just because you are restricting the number of board meetings or because you are following the good governance recipes stipulated in the State Corporations Act.

Today, most corporate governance studies tell you that the most involved, diligent and value-adding boards may or may not follow every recipe in the corporate governance guidelines.

When discussing corporate governance and roles of directors of parastatals we often ignore the fact that under section 15 of the State Corporations Act, directors of parastatals are directly accountable for acts of omission and commission by the enterprises.

It explains why we have lately been seeing more and more directors of parastatals being grilled by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and being summoned to record statements by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

As a director, you must ask hard questions about the budget and follow up how the procurement plan is being implemented.

While it is not your responsibility to decide and choose the company and service provider to supply electricity meters, you are well within your board oversight mandate when you demand answers as to why the company is buying new meters before fully accounting for millions of shillings worth of meters it purchased in the previous years.