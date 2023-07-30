Columnists Kenya’s huge potential as a vehicle industrial hub for East Africa

President William Ruto is received by Isuzu East Africa Chairman Hiroshi Hisatomi and other dignitaries during the launch of the Isuzu East Africa electro-deposition paint plant at their headquarters in Nairobi on June 7, 2023. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By RITA KAVASHE

Kenya is positioned in a favourable location between a port and vast landlocked countries. The population of the East African Community (EAC), which spans the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda stands at slightly over 300 million.

The fledgling socio-political stability in the Great Lakes Region will be a great boost to regional business in the trade bloc.

Kenya enjoys cordial bilateral diplomatic and trade ties with her neighbours. This has nurtured commercial activity in the export of finished products as well as human resource.

The rich skills pool and talent that abounds in Kenya are also serving a wide range of industries across the EAC. These include finance, engineering, education, hospitality, agriculture and manufacturing.

Kenya currently has three major motor vehicle assemblers with an annual production of 40,000 commercial units. These are Associated Vehicle Assemblers (AVA) in Mombasa, Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers (KVM) in Thika and Isuzu East Africa in Nairobi.

The vehicle manufacturers have invested in state-of-the-art equipment capable of producing international quality units for the domestic and export markets.

The latest such investment is the Electro-Deposition Paint Plant which was commissioned on June 7, 2023, by President William Ruto at Isuzu East Africa.

The only other Electro-Deposition plants in Africa are in North Africa and South Africa.

As the name suggests, Electro-Deposition is a method of painting that uses electric current to ensure that paint reaches all surfaces of a vehicle giving it an ultra-smooth finish. It also shortens the time it takes to paint vehicles.

This plant will ramp up production capacity for Isuzu East Africa from 11,000 units to 18,000 units per year.

The paint facility is also available to Isuzu’s competitors including motorcycle and other motor vehicle manufacturers.

Regional trade blocs such as the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa), and the EAC have provided opportunities for cross-border trade and investment thereby supporting economic development and regional integration.

Part of AfCTA’s mandate is to eliminate trade barriers and to advance trade in value-added production across all sectors of the African economy.

As an example, vehicles that are assembled in Kenya have about 40 percent of their component parts locally manufactured.

Some of the components manufactured locally by our own SMEs are seats, leaf springs, exhaust pipes wire harnesses, batteries, paint and vehicle bodies.

The net effect of this, local content industry is the creation of over 10,000 jobs in the automotive industry.

The already established Kenyan automotive industry has the potential to take the country to the fore as a regional vehicle manufacturing hub supplying the Eastern and Central Africa regions.

To achieve scale and competitiveness to become a regional and global automotive supplier, Kenya needs to fully implement the National Automotive Policy which aims to spur growth within the local automotive industry.

In particular, the implementation of Kenya Standard 1515 will be a game-changer for the industry.

Rita Kavashe is the Managing Director of Isuzu East Africa.