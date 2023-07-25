Columnists Kenya’s tobacco tax break may aid the promotion of smoking culture

By CYPRIAN MOSTERT

Taxation on tobacco products is the most powerful and effective public health measure to control the tobacco epidemic and related morbidities.

Undoubtedly, increasing tobacco taxes increases the price of tobacco products for consumers, reducing affordability and, ultimately, the quantity of cigarettes consumed.

Hence, Parliament's decision to stop the Kenya Revenue Authority from making the yearly inflation adjustment on excise taxes may prove costly.

We are already battling high tobacco consumption, and the inflation component of the excise taxes has been instrumental in averting tobacco consumption.

By halting yearly inflation adjustments, we indirectly incentivise smokers to consume more tobacco cheaply.

Tobacco control advocates, civil society organizations, academia, and think tanks must collectively monitor the industry's response to this tax break.

History teaches us that such an environment created fertile ground for the industry to launch new tobacco products.

Due to the low taxation policy space and bad economic times in the UK, Spain, and Thailand, the tobacco industry launched cheaper substitute cigarettes.

These included new and cheaper products involving, for instance, cheaper variants of existing brands and new brands sold at new price segments.

These activities increased the opportunities for smokers to down-trade instead of quitting. This industry strategy helps retain customers who no longer want or cannot pay for premium products.

At the same time, the industry continues to offer more expensive premium products that allow the industry to profit from those willing to pay higher prices for "luxury" brands.

In Europe, for example, a low taxation environment triggered the industry to use tax breaks to launch price-related promotions.

These activities included selling the same product at different prices to different customers, often through targeted promotions, to keep products affordable across all income groups.

Such a strategy helps to prevent price-sensitive users from quitting or reducing consumption. The same strategy ensures that the former high prices do not deter potential new customers from tasting brands they could not afford in previous years.

Kenya may expect such a phenomenon going into the next financial year if the tax break persists.

Indeed, it is disappointing that our government has opted for this tax break. Already our tax system needs to do better when it relates to tobacco taxation.

In 2021, Kenya scored 0.88 out of 5 on the tobacconomics tax scorecard. A score of 5 represents the best tobacco tax regime that reduces tobacco consumption.

Kenya's score is lower than the average score for middle-income countries (1.78), lower than the average score for lower-middle-income countries (1.42), as well as that of the African continent (1.36).

Such poor taxation and the current tax break will regress our effort to make the industry account for its negative impact on public health.

The average cigarette price in Kenya is $2.10, the cheapest in the world. Furthermore, there is widespread variation in the level and structure of taxes which has created price gaps among brands and provided an opportunity for the industry to practice the strategies of dividing consumers based on affordability and incentive switching across the brands during bad economic times.

This industry trick undermines taxation policies. Hence the industry enjoys extensive power in our country due to its revenue machinery, which transcends the gross national income of many counties.

Given the listed industry behaviour, there is still ample room to mobilize progressive tinkers to reverse the current tax break, which has the potential to cause more harm than good.

Dr Cyprian Mostert is a lead mental health economist at the Brain and Mind Institute, Aga Khan University.