Columnists Kenyan economy teetering on edge as prices escalate

By BENEDICT ARWA

Over the last years, the cost of living in Kenya has risen slowly but steadily. It is difficult to recall the last time the prices of almost all goods and services surged, as they are now.

Amid the inflation crisis, Kenyans’ wallets are left with no breathing space. The government seems to lack alternative economic manoeuvres to save the country from the inflationary impacts. Against this backdrop, the future has never felt gloomier.

However, before I’m quickly dismissed as a pessimist doing what pessimists do best, let’s look at some facts on why economic dawn may not be forthcoming any soon.

First, it is important to note that, while the average Kenyan worker’s salaries have remained unchanged over the years, the cost of commodities has risen significantly. According to the Central Bank of Kenya, the inflation rate increased to 6.29 percent in March 2022, up from 5.62 percent in December 2021.

This means that a Kenyan worker employed five years ago is now poorer than he or she was then since their salary’s purchasing power has decreased. Simply put, this Kenyan worker’s wage today can buy fewer products and services than it could five years ago.

Secondly, the current inflation crisis appears to be a culmination of multiple factors.

The State believes that the inflation is a result of the sanctions imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine if President Kenyatta’s recent remarks at the AIC Pipeline Church are anything to go by.

By blaming things beyond its control for the crisis, the State is insinuating that the solution to the crisis is also beyond its control.

There is nothing more hazardous than not being able to control a problem, no matter how small. It’s the same as when an aircraft’s control is taken over by autopilot and the pilot is no longer able to steer the plane.

Wholesalers and small-scale dealers, on the other hand, appear to be attributing the inflation to the present fuel issues based on the justifications they give to their consumers to warrant the new prices of goods.

But again the Kenya shilling has progressively fallen in recent months, and this devaluation was only expected to reflect in the prices of commodities to cause inflation.

Lastly, the country is still reeling from the effects of Covid-19, which not only disrupted the supply chain but also forced Kenya to implement short-term expansionary monetary and fiscal policies that, despite their effectiveness and necessity at the time, had underlining long-term inflationary implications.