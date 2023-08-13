Columnists Key levers that can lift Africa out of debt hole and help generate jobs

By CAESAR MWANGI

The crescendo of complaints against the recent enactment of the Finance Act 2023 continues to reverberate across our land.

Touted as the magic bullet, the reason for the law is that it can help Kenya get out of its increasing debt burden and return the country to a path of prosperity and job creation.

To address the rising tax revenue and youth unemployment, the following five areas must be looked at.

First, the region must develop a strategy that can be used to tighten fiscal responsibility and debt management practices.

This would involve implementing effective fiscal policies to ensure responsible spending, budget discipline, and efficient use of resources.

Our treasury mandarins should prioritise debt management by renegotiating terms, extending repayment periods, or seeking debt relief via international initiatives.

Secondly, we should accelerate our economic diversification initiatives. In Kenya for example, we have focused on creating employment through a low-cost housing program.

This is a laudable initiative that needs to focus on the creation of industries that supply building materials throughout Africa for greater impact.

In addition, we should expedite the promotion of sectors with high growth potential such as agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, ICT, and services.

The low-hanging fruit is in the development of strategies that can be used to attract domestic and foreign investment in these sectors.

Therefore, a favourable tax regime for these sectors and incentives for investors would very quickly lead to sustainable job creation.

Thirdly, we need to up our game plan and prioritise the creation of an investor-friendly environment. The key levers in this regard would involve actions to improve good governance and transparency and a reduction in the cost of doing business.

As a region, we need to address especially areas of public finance management, procurement, and revenue collection in many African countries.

Building of a genuine investor-friendly climate is linked to attracting investors confidence of both local and foreign investors.

Fourthly, we need to tap into the huge market that we have in Africa with approximately 1.4 billion people in the region.

I was surprised to learn that Nigeria imports close to 90 percent of its milk powder requirements from Europe.

Since Africa imports most of its food and exports low volumes of value-added products, we can use this gap to create a market for most products in Africa.

Lastly, we need to have a strategic plan on how we can invest in our human resources and infrastructure. Cross-border trade is key to capital development.

We, therefore, should focus on our education systems to help us capture the skills that are needed for the future of work. And most importantly, underpin education with timeless ethical values. This is because the youth in Africa is the largest in the world.

We need to prioritise the development of relevant skills that are needed not only in the region but also in the world.

It is crucial to mention that the suggested strategies will depend on unique country characteristics.

Dr Mwangi is the Executive Dean at Strathmore University Business School.