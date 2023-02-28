Columnists KRA surveillance of manufacturers risk IP rights, excise law breaches

By SARAH MUMBUA

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) recently published draft Excise Duty (Amendment) Regulations 2023, granting the taxman 24-hour surveillance over business operations through a digitised monitoring system.

This monitoring system shall, among other things, facilitate remote viewing and transmit data to the taxman in real time as well as measure cumulative volumetric flows.

Article 40(5) of the Kenyan Constitution provides for the protection of intellectual property rights. The Industrial Properties Act also provides for the protection of these rights.

The 24-hour surveillance by the KRA exposes local companies who hold intellectual property rights from other jurisdictions to the risk of withdrawal of such rights arising out of contractual breaches.

Installation of IP cameras that support open network video interface forum (ONVIF) and network video recorder (NVR) will record and transmit data in real-time to the KRA.

Real-time data will include personal data relating to an identified or identifiable natural person as defined under the Data Protection Act (DPA).

This raises issues of consent as licensed manufacturers will be required to seek consent from their employees to use their personal data.

Further, Section 25(d) of the DPA provides that a data controller or processor shall ensure that the personal data is relevant and limited for the purposes for which it is processed.

The KRA’s move to collect and use such personal data does not fall within its statutory mandate and purpose for which it would collect such personal data.

Section 5 of the Kenya Revenue Authority Act provides that the KRA shall assess, collect and account for all revenues. Surveillance and monitoring of licensed manufacturers by the taxman do not fall within its role.

Section 6 of the Excise Duty Act (EDA) provides that the liability of a licensed manufacturer for excise duty on excisable goods shall arise at the time of removal of the goods from the manufacturer's factory.

Sub-section 3 further states that the liability of a licensed person for excise duty on excisable services shall arise at the time of the supply of the services.

The inevitable conclusion of this is that liability on excise duty accrues at the point of distribution and supply of goods and services respectively and not at the point of manufacturing. KRA’s 24-hour surveillance over business operations through a digitised monitoring system is therefore in breach of the EDA and outside its statutory mandate.