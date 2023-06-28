Columnists Lessons from EU’s digital agenda

By BITANGE NDEMO

As we stand on the precipice of a transformative moment in history, just like the industrial revolutions transformed the past, digitalisation is now shaking the foundation beneath us.

There is no moment we don't encounter digitisation — from our household to the workplace and globally.

Unlike before, we have a revolution at our fingertips that demands our attention, starting from policymakers, academia, techies, the youths, and the citizens. Yet our resistance to change is still unparalleled.

But as I listened to the distinguished speakers at the European Union's Digital Summit last week, some of the thoughts that echoed in my mind were that, unlike in the past, we possess knowledge and capability.

These skills make us become active participants in this digital revolution.

The EU, known for its cautious approach towards rapid technological advancements, has recognised that excessive regulation can hamper innovation.

However, they have been at the forefront of data regulation, leading the way with groundbreaking legislation.

Recently, the EU passed the Digital Markets Act, an effective regulation to curb the power of digital conglomerates that dominate the digital economy.

The European Commission, in its wisdom, believes that exerting control over these significant internet companies can also enhance competition and choice. And foster innovation, improve quality and reduce costs.

Another vital piece of legislation is the Digital Services Act (DSA). It governs "intermediary services" such as search engines, social media platforms, and online marketplaces.

This Act provides comprehensive guidelines for all services and aims to combat illegal content, products or services. If successful, the DSA has the potential to be a watershed moment in online platform moderation.

Recognising that excessive regulation may stifle innovation, the EU has created space for experimentation and growth in its latest legislation, the Artificial Intelligence Act.

This law grants competent authorities the power to establish regulatory sandboxes and controlled environments that facilitate the development, testing, and validation of innovative AI systems for a limited time before their introduction to the market.

While industry representatives at the summit cautiously highlighted potential shortcomings and contradictions within these legislations, policymakers made clarifications which hopefully will be reflected in amendments.

However, the EU tends to make unilateral decisions on matters that require global collaboration.

The implications of these changes for Africa are significant. Experts agree that rapid technological advancements will leave certain parts of the world far behind. And this exacerbates the existing inequalities and increases the poverty level.

Undoubtedly, Africa stands to be disproportionately affected by this disparity.

This reality became evident when the Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Telecommunications responded to a question regarding Belgium's plans as it assumes the EU presidency next year.

The Minister mentioned the One Gigabyte initiative proposed by the European Commission to the EU Parliament. This proposed legislation ensures Gigabit connectivity is available to all EU citizens and businesses by 2030.

And enable personalised learning facilitated by AI. The initiative will require substantial resources, but the hope is that operators, with some support from the Commission, can accomplish the task without distorting competition.

In an increasingly multipolar world filled with uncertainties, the EU has emphasised strategic autonomy more.

And this entails becoming more self-sufficient and independent in critical sectors, particularly emerging technologies while remaining open to international trade and collaboration.

Making such decisions is undoubtedly challenging, especially amid conflict within Europe. However, history has shown that painful decisions often yield positive outcomes.

In a similar vein, Africa must make its own difficult choices. The continent should reduce its dependence on aid and instead leverage emerging technologies for capital formation.

To achieve this, an enabling regulatory framework must be established. And provide support for domestic start-ups while at the same time promoting savings and investment.

The other area is to create an ecosystem for microfinance and microcredit for small enterprises to thrive through cross-border trade.

Africa must prioritise the development of sustainable capacity building in data analytics, AI, and other disruptive technologies.

Collaboration with telcos is crucial to building future infrastructure, using data-driven decision-making, and establishing educational platforms for lifelong learning.

By embracing change, shaping favourable regulations, and investing in capacity building, Africa can position itself at the forefront of the digital revolution, narrowing the gap and ensuring a prosperous and equitable future for its people.

The writer is Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, Mission to the European Union, Organisation of African Caribbean and Pacific States and World Customs Organisation. The article is written at a personal level.