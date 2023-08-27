Columnists Lessons from Scandinavia on how to build an equal society

In Denmark, citizens have embraced the cycling culture. FILE PHOTO | POOL

By COLLINS ODOTE

I spent two weeks in Denmark as part of a university research exchange visit together with several colleagues a short while ago.

The visit was extremely productive since we were able to make progress on our joint work, discuss some journal articles and receive an update on the work of the International Maritime Organization as regards climate change strategy negotiations.

The one thing that struck me though about the country was the huge number of bicycles that were in use. Many citizens in Copenhagen, the capital city of Denmark ride to work.

In fact, our host informed us that a few years ago, there arose a diplomatic tiff when the then US ambassador to Denmark took a photo of the Queen riding a bicycle and quipped that the country was very poor if their monarchy could ride as opposed to being chauffeured.

Our host indicated to us that it was not unusual for people to own bicycles but not cars. Indeed, when one looks around, one would not see the high-end vehicles that are the hallmark of the rich in other countries.

Instead, you would see low-engine salon cars and even these were few and far between.

Two reasons account for the above situation. One is the existence of functioning public services, something that is evident in most Western countries.

Why would one own a car when the train and shuttle are reliable and serve the entire country? At our local station, there was a metro every two minutes. It was, therefore, easy to arrange one’s travel with extreme precision.

The second and most important to the Scandinavians is their quest for an equal society. To discourage high levels of inequality, the government uses taxation as a tool not just to raise revenue but also to ensure the standards of living are uniform.

Consequently, if one owned a car, he would be subject to taxation that would essentially make them think twice whether it was worth buying and owning that vehicle or relying on public transport.

For my colleagues from Denmark, they had no problem with the high levels of taxation. In fact, you got the feeling that their personal financial situation was not too much higher than your average middle class.

The difference was the living standards in the entire country, which is a function of government.

It is important that citizens in Kenya spend more effort in enhancing accountability in the public service. It is not so much about reducing or raising taxes but more about the prudent use of those taxes.

The middle and upper class should realise that you cannot compensate for public service provision as an individual.

Doing so is not sustainable and does not result in improving the conditions of the country.

If we are to build an equal society and learn from the Scandinavian countries, then we must reduce our appetite for grandiose personal property and focus more on the improvement of public services. Discussions like universal health care should be a priority and a reality.

The writer is a law professor at the University of Nairobi.