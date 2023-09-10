Columnists Let’s build on outcome of Nairobi summit to sustain climate action

President William Ruto takes a group photo with delegates at KICC, Nairobi on September 4, 2023 during the Africa Climate Summit 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By COLLINS ODOTE

The urgency of climate action was brought home by the discussions at this past week’s summit in Nairobi. At one of the side events at KICC, an official of the Global Climate Adaptation Center shared the practical manifestation of the climate crisis to his life.

From the disruption of school in the US due to heat waves to facing similar occurrences in the Netherlands and Greece all within a span of few weeks. I travelled to the United Kingdom, just after the start of the summit and was met with extremely hot weather in London.

A few days later coming back home, it rained the entire day in Nairobi. Against this background, Morocco was meanwhile reporting 1,000 deaths due to earthquakes in that country,

The above is clear evidence that weather patterns have changed and that dealing with the climate crisis is no longer an optional task but a global imperative.

For long Africa has been suffering the impacts of climate change without being at the forefront of charting its path to a solution.

Not that we have not cared, but largely due to a global approach that drowns the continent’s voice and perspectives. We have had two conferences of the parties in Durban and Sharm el-Sheikh on African soil. The cries of the continent have largely not been heard.

Last week’s summit thus provided space for the continent to clearly articulate its agenda, priorities and proposals on how to tackle climate change.

While there have been criticisms that the discussions and declaration may not have prioritised all the key matters, with civil society seeing the gathering as underwhelming, the bigger outcome is not in the content but the implications.

The summit helped to demystify the entire climate change agenda and make it a rallying point for all of Africa and Africans not just scientists and politicians.

From media, legislators, academics, the private sector, civil society, farmers, youth, and politicians to ordinary citizens everybody was speaking the climate language.

Different government agencies recognised that climate action is not for the Ministry of Environment but for all ministries. There was even a dictionary circulating to help all to appreciate the technical terms used in the discourse.

The declaration underscored the priority issues, from financing, adaptation, loss and damage to questions of just transition. It shows that the crisis provides opportunities too, including in generating resources for development.

It is not the conference and its outcome that will lead to positive change. In any case, global discussions have been going on since the adoption of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1992.

The game changer must come from the continent sustaining its leadership in charting its own path to finding solutions.

This must involve strategic engagement at subsequent conferences of the parties and local action by all stakeholders.

The writer is a law professor at the University of Nairobi.