Columnists Let’s create awareness to cut suicide cases

Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital workers and members of the public during a procession in Eldoret town streets to mark the World Mental Health Day on October 07, 2016. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JUDY SIRIMA

More by this Author Summary Every 40 seconds, a person takes their own life. It is estimated that annually 800,000 people across the world die by suicide.

Each and every suicide is a tragedy, which causes devastating and permanent impacts on families, friends and broader communities.

The key findings of the Mental Health Taskforce indicate that Kenya has a high burden of mental illness due to ill health, psychosocial disability and premature mortality with huge gaps in access to care.

A police officer kills herself after allegedly killing her two lovers. A police officer shoots himself after allegedly killing wife after uneasy marital dispute. A mother jumps to death with her kids for a similar reason. A doctor ends her misery by taking an overdose.

Are these just unpleasant newspaper headlines we avidly read but quickly gloss over? Should we join the crusade towards a suicide free society?

Suicide is a complex issue involving biological, psychological, social, cultural, spiritual, economic and other factors, as well as the physical environment in which people live. Suicide presents a major challenge to public health in Kenya and worldwide. It contributes to premature death, morbidity, lost productivity, and health care costs.

Each and every suicide is a tragedy, which causes devastating and permanent impacts on families, friends and broader communities. Every 40 seconds, a person takes their own life. It is estimated that annually 800,000 people across the world die by suicide.

Research shows that for every suicide, 135 people are personally affected that means in one year, up to 6.3 million people are directly affected by suicide.

The key findings of the Mental Health Taskforce indicate that Kenya has a high burden of mental illness due to ill health, psychosocial disability and premature mortality with huge gaps in access to care.

In Kenya, it is estimated at least 317 people commit suicide every year. Out of the 421 suicide cases in 2017, 330 involved men compared to 91 women. These are statistics, and behind every number there is a personality, memories, and a life.

The time is ripe for mental health professionals to adopt proactive and leadership roles in suicide prevention and save the lives of thousands of young Kenyans. It is time to equip our citizens and our communities with knowledge and tools that will prevent suicide and save lives. The more the awareness the greater the impact on suicide prevention.

Judy Sirima, Public Communications Officer, Pharmacy and Poisons Board.