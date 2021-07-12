Columnists Let’s leverage data analytics for public relations of impact

CALLA PR Managing Director Kevin Otiende (Right) and participants at the launch of the company's online platform East Africa Insights on April 06, 2018. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By Ngulamu Jonathan

More by this Author Summary PR practitioners gain insights on customer preferences, build better relations with their publics, identify new opportunities while getting an upper hand in managing issues or even crises.

Data analytics helps in content creation since it will enable practitioners to know how messages are received and what the consumer wants.

Businesses across the world are increasingly digitalising operations. With emerging technologies, a better business future is being promised by new tools such as data analytics.

Using special features, data analytics increases business efficiency and improves performance through analysed data.

While some schools of thought say data analytics may not be a basic need for every business, public relations (PR) practice has no choice. To them, data analytics aids making insightful decisions, among other great steps.

According to mTab, a 34-year old US data company, data analytics offers businesses various opportunities. Just like in any other business, PR practitioners gain insights on customer preferences, build better relations with their publics, identify new opportunities while getting an upper hand in managing issues or even crises.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) report of 2019 on why predictive analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) matter in businesses, about $77.6 billion (more than Sh8 trillion) will be spent on cognitive and AI systems by 2022 globally.

Forester Research on modern analytics notes that augmenting data with human wisdom can accelerate the developments of businesses even in disruptive periods.

Therefore, with more organisations like IBM endorsing data analytics as a key tool for businesses like public relations, it is the right time for businesses to explore how this can be done.

First, just like in the media landscape, the scope of public relations is changing at a fast pace as technology is developing. This brings to fore the need for data-driven content creation for campaigns and strategies which form a big part of PR job.

Data analytics helps in content creation since it will enable practitioners to know how messages are received and what the consumer wants.

Secondly, it helps in establishing the channels through which they should communicate their data. In normal scenarios, communicators are aware that social media is a new tool and they should use it in every campaign. But what about analysing which platforms give organisation the best value for money?

For instance, while Twitter has become a medium to break news and digest bite-size content, an insight into how many people use this tool and whether it will be necessary for your messaging is important.

Notably, Facebook is now the largest social network in with more than 2.5 billion monthly users. However, with insights that the majority of teenagers and young adults are on Instagram, a need to be guided by key data insights becomes mandatory in platform selection.

Data analytics will also enable PR practitioners to measure in real-time while also establishing the best time to publish their content, send press releases, keep contact with the media or even conduct campaigns.

Now is the time to explore how to use billions of gigabytes of data while exploring how PR practitioners can incorporate the data insights to writing better copy targeting audiences.

So, organisations require a budget for such technologies.