Lift veil on vaccine manufacturing plan

By JAINDI KISERO

The latest development in Kenya’s ambition to acquire the capacity to manufacture a Covid-19 vaccine locally was this week’s appointment of Mugo Kibati as the chairman of Kenya Biovax Ltd — the entity that has been formed to spearhead the venture.

The appointment of the former head of Vision 2030 Directorate and currently the CEO of Telkom Kenya and five others as board members of Kenya Biovax means that we now have a fully-fledged State corporation established to pursue this audacious and multi-million dollar venture.

How did it all start? You have to go back to President Kenyatta’s speech during this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations.

This is what he said: “We have established a company to facilitate this venture in the name of Kenya Biovax Limited. I, therefore, direct the Ministry of Health to operationalise the company to ‘form and fill’ and eventually manufacture vaccines by Easter of 2022.”

I will not fault President Kenyatta for the high sense of ambition he has displayed in coming up with this project.

We are responding to a biosecurity threat. Indeed, vaccine manufacturing capacity is the only sustainable solution that can guarantee us security of vaccine supply.

Haven’t we seen many resource-rich countries resorting to stockpiling vaccines?

Granted, the manufacturing plant being conceived here is just a ‘fill and finish’ facility’. Kenya Biovax will merely procure bulk vaccines from identified manufacturers and then repackage them in vials.

Yet I still find the target set for the project to be unrealistic. Is it really conceivable that such a massive multi-million dollar project can be achieved within the framework set by President Kenyatta on Mashujaa Day?

And, why isn’t this big project being subjected to robust public debate? Until last week’s appointment of Mr Kibati and the other directors, very little information on this massive project has been coming through.

The only other major disclosures since Mashujaa Day were from statements made by the acting director-general at the Ministry of Health, Dr Patrick Amoth during a stakeholder’s workshop on local vaccine production in Kenya held at Kemri headquarters.

It was from the Kemri meeting that we learnt about a national multi-agency committee led by the chairman of the board of directors Kemri, Dr Daniel Mbinda, charged with looking at the feasibility of manufacturing human vaccines in Kenya.

We learnt that the government had even progressed the project to the point of identifying the site for the construction of the production facility at Embakasi. It was revealed that the process of assembling the manufacturing facility had already started.

We also learnt from the Kemri meeting that the multi-agency committee had completed and presented to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe a concept note, the required budget, and an approved legal framework to govern the activities of Kenya Biovax.

Do we have joint venture partners or technology owners in this project? Mr Kagwe told me the other day that this is a wholly-owned government project.

But the information filtering through from the Kemri meeting was that the government was engaging with the founders of Jansen Institute (Aspen) and that the government of South Africa had also expressed interest.

Without a doubt, this project makes sense. But the level of disclosure, transparency and debate must be enhanced.

Rwanda has, instead of a ‘fill and finish’ plant, chosen the route of dealing directly with an owner of the technology, namely, Biontech — which is building the first state-of-the-art manufacturing site for MNR-based vaccines in Africa in Kigali by mid next year.

Have we considered collaboration with the real owners of the technology?

We need to discuss and debate regional approaches and how we can establish supply networks that can guarantee the uptake of vaccines manufactured within the region.