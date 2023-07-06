Columnists Londiani accident calls attention to vehicle safety, driver licensing failures

The scene of the accident at Londiani Junction along the Nakuru- Kericho road on June 30, 2023. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NMG

By GEORGE WACHIRA

All accidents are indeed preventable until an error of omission or commission brings one about.

Around 6.30 p.m. on Friday last week, an out-of-control truck hurtling down the Nakuru-Kisumu highway crashed at the busy Londiani junction market, killing 52 people and injuring scores of others.

While the immediate official reaction was to blame the market's roadside location, the real cause may be elsewhere. For road safety is three dimensional — the driver, the vehicle, and the road.

While commercial vehicles' roadworthiness is inspected once a year, it is the safe mechanical condition of a vehicle before and during a trip that matters.

And this can only be ensured through routine pre-trip checks of critical vehicle control components (speed monitors, braking systems, tyre condition, signals etc.).

Specifically for transporters, enforcement of pre-trip vehicle checks is the foundation of a safe transport business.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) should ensure this is adopted as a best practice.

Driver licence training is a bare minimum requirement, to be followed by “defensive driving” training which engenders a positive and proactive driving culture.

Driver “fitness to drive” is necessary because driving is a very mental process which demands alertness and judgment to guide decisions and reactions on the road.

Drivers must therefore have enough sleep, be free of fatigue, and be without the influence of alcohol and drugs (including miraa).

The capacity to concentrate on the road can also be negatively influenced by a driver's personal worries, serious illnesses, and medication.

Further, transport companies and individual drivers will need to avoid over-stretching human capacity beyond safe driving limits.

Specifically, maximum safe driving hours should be adhered to, with sufficient rest breaks in between, especially with long-haul truck drivers.

Due to the cross-border nature of transport, NTSA should encourage uniform regional driving standards.

In respect of roads, authorities should design and maintain roads to high safety standards, including provision for safe pedestrian walkways and crossings.

The design and location of speed bumps are still a major concern across the country, especially when warning signs are missing.

I am familiar with the Londiani accident site, and my opinion is that the road architecture is good, and the real problem may be the driver and his vehicle, not the “hustlers” and their market, which are manageable roadside risks.

Finally, the Londiani incident should be a wake-up for the NTSA, with the support of the national political leadership, to trigger high-pitched road safety campaigns.

The writer is a petroleum consultant. [email protected]