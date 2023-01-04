Columnists Making sustainability a daily act

By BITANGE NDEMO

We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors. We borrow it from our children. This old Native American saying sums up the implication of the term sustainability.

The concept should trigger the same concern as Covid-19 did during the pandemic. But, then, we were all expected to be familiar with it and take individual responsibility.

Sustainability needs to be more commonly understood. The consequences of failing to understand its implications are severe globally, nationally, locally, and individually.

Even though the word sustainability stems from the concept of sustainable development, which became common language at the World's first Earth Summit in Rio in 1992, there needs to be a precise definition of sustainability.

The most frequently quoted definition is: "Development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs," as highlighted by the 1992 Bruntland Report for the World Commission on Environment and Development.

Critics, however, argue that this explanation is imprecise.

Academics argue that sustainability is where our economic and social activities intersect with the environment. Our everyday activity of economic and social development in some form impacts the environment.

But some still contest such an argument.

Whereas economic development enhances people's financial health and quality of life, there are limits. Some countries' policies encourage overproduction, and others use unethical methods to satisfy demand.

For example, not all nations produce beef naturally. Instead, they use all manner of chemicals to enhance production and, in the process, poison consumers as well as the environment.

While their GDPs reflect positive growth, it is not indefinite. At some point, it will begin to hurt.

And many years of continued excessive production of especially fossil fuels, have led to high levels of environmental pollution and toxic gases that have negatively contributed to global warming.

Yet, giant oil companies contest that fossils have hurt the environment.

The case of the Niger Delta in Nigeria is today an indication of the excessive exploitation of oil resources and its impact on the environment and local communities.

Scientists now realise that biodiversity of global significance in this part of the World is gone. Since Nigerians didn't become wealthy due to oil, it is a double tragedy.

And the region may only recover its biodiversity if they seek alternative energy sources and try to restock the delta.

Additionally, in some countries, if they are not overproducing, they are overconsuming. For example, the fish industry in many countries is excessively using resources as though there is no future.

At some point, the World's largest freshwater, Lake Victoria, had more than 350 fish species. Today the lake is on its deathbed.

Fishermen are using mosquito nets to overharvest, and pollutants are killing fish. And the introduction of exotic species for economic purposes is depleting the lake.

As a result, they finished some species like cichlid, a significant food source in East Africa and other small fish with medicinal value to residents.

The biodiversity loss and environmental degradation of the lake are irreparable.

On social development, countries have different policies leading to unequal growth. Empowering every individual to reach their maximum potential has failed at the individual and state levels.

Simple as it is, equity has become a contentious issue too. Uneven development, like denying women education, ultimately impacts the environment.

Research has shown that the level of education attained by a woman largely determines the number of children they have.

Overpopulation and poverty are a result of poor education. When we overpopulate the environment, we suffer the risk of ecological degradation leading to pressure on the environment that will exacerbate climate change by increasing deforestation, reducing biodiversity, and increasing pollution and emissions.

Further, overpopulation has led to conflict over land, water, and energy resources.

Pressure on the ecology is the leading cause of pandemics such as Cocid-19, Ebola, and many others.

Although issues relating to the economic, social and environmental may sound like matters of state policy, at the individual level, we have a responsibility.

Therefore, individual actions are the basis of policy development.

And since sustainable living means that we as individuals need to understand how our lifestyle choices impact our environment.

And our future now depends on our behaviour and how we choose to live, work, and how we care for our planet for the future generation.

The writer is Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, Mission to the European Union, Organization of African Caribbean and Pacific States and World Customs Organization. The article is written at a personal level.