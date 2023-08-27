Columnists Managing negative externalities through sustainability reporting

By AKINYEMI AWODUMILA

As more organisations re-imagine their role in society, they have also refreshed their strategies and redefined their purpose for existing.

These steps represent a significant shift for many organisations and require a new way of thinking.

The sustainability agenda has raised awareness of the collective challenges we face as a society and the collaborative efforts required by all, including businesses, to solve these challenges.

Therefore, organisations have to consider the adverse impact of their operations on the environment and social fabric of the communities in which they operate; matters often left out of their balance sheets.

These negative impacts, usually externalised by organisations, have become part of the internal strategy matters organisations aim to solve.

Penalising organisations for their adverse externalities is what the Pigouvian tax is all about. This concept is fundamental to numerous policy initiatives aimed at solving the sustainability challenges we face as a globe.

For example, carbon taxes could act as a penalty for producers of goods that contribute greenhouse gases (GHG), which would, in turn, require the producers to transfer such costs to their customers, making their products more expensive, resulting in lower sales, which leads such producers to innovate and embrace new ways of manufacturing to reduce their emissions.

It is clear that such a carbon tax, when appropriately implemented, can shape behaviour and advance the sustainability agenda while spurring growth in the economy.

Organisations should embrace this Pigouvian tax approach to managing their adverse externalities. The starting point for such an approach is comprehensive reporting on these negative impacts across an organisation's value chain.

Through sustainability reporting, organisations can reflect the extent of adverse effects that must be considered and addressed as part of their short to long-term sustainability strategy.

It will go a long way to aid decision-making in the organisation and ensure an alignment between the sustainability targets set by an organisation and its actions.

It is also a proactive approach for organisations when managing risks because it identifies vulnerabilities within their value chain, which, if not addressed, could be exploited by competitors or regulators in a manner that negatively affects the organisation's long-term competitiveness and reduces its brand value.

By embracing sustainability, organisations can practice proactive risk management.

Akinyemi Awodumila is a Partner at Deloitte East Africa. He is an author who writes and speaks widely on corporate reporting topics.