Columnists Media have a duty to narrow the perception gap on GMOs in Kenya

Honorary Secretary, Kenya National Academy of Sciences Prof Ratemo Michieka (Centre), President Network of African Sciences Academy Prof Mahouton Nobert Hounkonnou (right) and Executive Director Network of African Sciences Academy Jackie Kado (left) during the press briefing at a Nairobi hotel on November 30, 2022. They said GMOs are safe for consumption. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By ALLAN LIAVOGA

More by this Author

Globally, in the transport sector, there is overwhelming evidence that air travel is safer than road transport, but often people consider flying riskier than driving.

This is probably because when air accidents occur, although rare, they are highly publicised in the local and international mainstream and social media; influencing our perception of the risk associated with air transportation.

This phenomenon is sometimes referred to as the perception gap – the distance between one’s fear and the facts.

In Kenya, the acronym GMO – genetically modified organism – elicits concern, but the question we should be asking ourselves is, is the fear or risk, real or perceived? I submit that it is a perceived risk.

This perception gap is influenced by many factors, key among them being information available – whether true or false or lack thereof, about a certain topic.

In a recent study conducted between October 2022 and January 2023, by The Alliance for Science, a non-profit research institute affiliated with Cornell University, USA, the researchers report that 40 percent of the articles published on GMOs in the mainstream media in Kenya are either inaccurate or false.

Further, they reported that similar studies conducted in Africa and globally revealed rates of 20 percent and 9.0 percent, respectively, making Kenya one of the most misinformed societies on GMOs.

The researchers point out that these articles were mainly drawn from pronouncements made especially by prominent people in society, which are repeated by the media, but without expert context or rebuttals, thus contributing to the perception gap in the public domain.

From a safety assessment standpoint, the Food and Agriculture Organization, the European Food Safety Authority and the World Health Organization recognise that GMOs currently on the international market are safe for consumption.

These global bodies, however, advise that if any food – GMO or non-GMO – is handled poorly at any point along the food value chain, it may cause harm; as is corroborated by incidences of food contamination and food poisoning, with a fatality, that has been reported in this country over the years.

Thus, although GMOs may be scarier because of the perception gap, the real threat lies in the mishandling of food.

It would not be out of place to suggest that this perception gap is influencing the GMO discourse in Kenya.

The government and the media have a major role to play to narrow this perception gap through education to allow for more objective and informed decisions and choices.