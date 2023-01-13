Columnists Missing the wealth generation bus

The annual ritual of public budget hearings is here with us. The message from the Treasury minister, Prof Njuguna Ndungu, during the official opening of this year’s edition was that we must prepare for fiscal consolidation — the jargon meaning we are headed for crippling spending cuts and higher taxes.

The new administration of President William Ruto has been making too many promises. Its first budget that has just been set in motion by the launch of a public hearing is where the rubber will meet the road.

As you peruse the so-called sector working group reports to be discussed during this year’s hearings, what strikes you is how much our spending priorities have not changed in the last 30 years.

Different regimes will tout and emphasise different high-sounding policies. The other day, it was the Big 4 Agenda. Today, the mantra is Bottom-up policy.

Yet when you examine actual numbers in sectoral working group reports and the eventual budget priorities and allocations, you find that the common denominator is a trend where the budget devotes a disproportionate share of our resources to consumption instead of what generates new wealth.

Another common denominator is the trend and budgetary tradition, where the capital budget will always be set way below the recurrent budget.

Put simply; we will keep spending more on existing assets than on economic activities that support the creation of new wealth, regardless of the regime that is in power.

Net consumers of taxpayer resources such as Parliament, Presidency, Judiciary, Defence, Ministry of Interior and the National Intelligence Service consume an inordinately large share of taxpayer resources.

Yet another big consumer of taxpayer money is the category known as Consolidated Fund Services—money spent on servicing debt, pensions and statutory obligations.

On top of all this, we spend hundreds of billions of shillings on funding the ostentatious consumption of the huge bureaucracies running autonomous government agencies such as universities, research institutes and regional authorities.

When it comes to budgetary priorities, we are a country of major contradictions. We will not allocate enough money for roads yet invoke bad roads as justification for buying expensive fuel-guzzling vehicles for MPs and governors.

We pay hefty salaries to MPs and hordes of advisers and personal assistants of governors and ministers when fully-trained nurses out of medical training colleges take years to be employed.

Graduates of State-owned teacher training colleges have to wait for years to be employed, even in the context of unsustainable teacher-pupil ratios, despite the fact that the government has been running a free primary education programme for years.

University graduates in specialised disciplines such as engineering, agriculture and veterinary medicine look for jobs for many years.

Although the Constitution puts a ceiling on the number of Cabinet Secretaries, the bureaucracy keeps expanding because the political elite takes advantage of the fact that the supreme law did not put a lid on the number of State departments and principal secretaries.

Administrative officers with neither job descriptions nor work enjoy corporate sector terms and salaries.

The logic is simple: those who are out must remain out forever to make it possible for the government to retain and keep paying those who are already well-paid.

While the Constitution has created the Salaries and Review Commission (SRC), the President can still go ahead and appoint retired Justice David Maraga to head a committee to review terms of service for employees in the security sector.

What this country needs are bold moves to rationalise the public sector around a limited number of core public functions and to make expenditures consistent with the resources at hand.

If the new administration wants to achieve sustainable change and economic transformation, it should start with a complete re-orientation of government spending away from the tradition where most of what it collects in taxes goes to wages and debt service.

Budgeting should be about the creation of new wealth.

Today, the parking lot of our National Assembly is a theatre of obscene opulence. Displayed there are expensive four-wheel vehicles and limousines bought at the expense of the taxpayer.

The job of a member of a constitutional commission comes with heavy perks, including SUVs, bodyguards and fat salaries.

The plan and target by the new administration to reduce the budget by Sh300 billion is bold. It will not happen from tweaking budgets for travel and office tea.

Achieving it may require ruthless cuts in the development and recurrent budgets for the Interior, Defence, Roads, Energy, Education and Health.