Columnists Mistakes are best teachers in today’s investment world

By RUFUS MWANYASI

Today we continue with the “learning from mistakes” series and focus on the legendary trader of the 20th century; Jesse Livermore.

In his 1923 book Reminiscences of a Stock Operator, Jesse gives a detailed account of his mistakes. We learn how he played big and made millions during the crash of 1929.

But by 1934, he’d depleted the $100 million fortune earned on the stock market just five years earlier. In this article, we sample extracts from his book containing valuable lessons from his costly mistakes.

“To learn that a man can make foolish plays for no reason whatever was a valuable lesson. It cost me millions to learn that another dangerous enemy to a trader is his susceptibility to the urgings of a magnetic personality when plausibly expressed by a brilliant mind.”

Lesson 1. Emotional trading is a common pitfall for many traders. Fear and greed can drive impulsive actions that deviate from your well-thought-out trading plan.

Developing emotional discipline is essential. One is best served sticking to a clear strategy and avoiding making decisions based on emotions to enhance their trading success.

“The desire for constant action irrespective of underlying conditions is responsible for many losses in Wall Street even among the professionals, who feel that they must take home some money every day, as though they were working for regular wages.”

Lesson 2: Many new traders fall into the trap of overtrading. The desire to be constantly active in the market can result in excessive trading, leading to higher transaction costs and poor decision-making. Follow a well-defined plan and be selective about your trades to avoid overtrading.

“One of the most helpful things that anybody can learn is to give up trying to catch the last eighth or the first. These two are the most expensive eighths in the world. They have cost stock traders, in the aggregate, enough millions of dollars to build a concrete highway across the continent.”

Lesson 3: Fear of missing out (FOMO) often lures beginner traders into chasing the market. They might rush into trades out of fear of missing potential profits, leading to unfavourable entry points and potential losses. Patience is key; wait for suitable opportunities instead of chasing after every trade.

“My losses have taught me that I must not begin to advance until I am sure I shall not have to retreat. But if I cannot advance I do not move at all. I do not mean by this that a man should not limit his losses when he is wrong. He should. But that should not breed indecision.”

Lesson 4: Effective risk management is the foundation of successful trading. New traders often overlook this crucial aspect and expose themselves to unnecessary risks.

The temptation of high returns can cloud judgment, leading to impulsive decisions. To safeguard your capital, implement stop-loss orders and proper position sizing to manage risk.

Trading can be both rewarding and challenging, but avoiding common mistakes is crucial for success. To end, I’ll sum it up with a quote from Livermore; “I have always found it profitable to study my mistakes. A man must know himself thoroughly if he is going to make a good job out of trading in the speculative markets. To know what I was capable of in the line of folly was a long educational step.”

Mwanyasi is MD Canaan Capital