Mitumba debate offers fertile ground to grow cotton sector

Traders selling Second-hand clothes popularly known as Mitumba at Gikomba Market on Sunday, April 18, 2021. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By Daniel Mutegi Giti

Kenya’s Vision 2030 growth blueprint identifies manufacturing as one of the strategies through, which the country can be able to attain its middle-income country status. It has been established that newly industrialised economies such as China, Malaysia and Botswana are some of the fastest-growing economies due to expansion of their manufacturing bases.

Goods making, however, faces some challenges that need to be addressed by stakeholders such as unfair competition from subsidised imports from Asia and the rest of the world, and this is where the mitumba issue comes in.

Production of local clothing and textiles has been hampered by stiff competition from imported products some of which are meant to be practically sent here as a dumping ground.

Cotton-growing can provide employment opportunities to farmers and other stakeholders given the current high demand of the produce globally.

There has been the challenge of slower uptake of inclusive strategies bogging down sectors such as agriculture, which are complementary to manufacturing. Goods-making can only thrive in an environment that encourages long-term planning and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms in dealing with trade rows.

Five major approaches can be utilised to revive and ensure manufacturing plays its rightful role in the country. First, we need to support the Buy Kenya, Build Kenya action plan, which will boost more production and consumption of local goods.

Secondly, encourage more sector partnerships to fast-track manufacturing linkages between key activities of the economy such as farming and livestock keeping to agri-processing ventures.

Thirdly, there is need to nurture industrial apprenticeships and apply effective incentives such as tax credits for firms and institutions that practice it. Fourthly, invest in innovation and research that targets increased manufacturing.

Many innovations in the country require little research and refinement to be actualised. Many people sit on bright ideas that require a little pushing to be key breakthroughs in manufacturing and service delivery. There is need to develop more effective research and innovation centres in institutions that leverage on technology and innovation to push the manufacturing agenda.

Fifth, there is need to invest responsibly by adopting United Nations’ Principles of Responsible Investment (UN PRI). This should be followed by enacting investment policy measures that address environmental, social, and governance principles

Giti is the deputy director Enablers, Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat