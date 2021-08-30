Columnists Move on to minimum electoral reforms

By COLLINS ODOTE

It argued that contrary to being an avenue for choosing leadership and settling political competition, elections had instead become a threat to the country, its economy and the lives of its people.

This issue needs to be addressed.

The Court of Appeal judgment on the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) upheld the position that the attempt to amend the Constitution was null and void for being unconstitutional on several grounds, including lack of public participation, offending the basic structure doctrine, purporting to be a popular initiative while it was not and being processed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) while it lacked a quorum.

With the decision, the focus of the country turns to the 2022 elections. Being a transition election, the stakes are extremely high. It is necessary therefore that the climate under which that election is conducted be examined. I read the 2018 joint communique by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga just this week.

While there is passionate disagreement on BBI, the essence of that statement should not be lost. It argued that contrary to being an avenue for choosing leadership and settling political competition, elections had instead become a threat to the country, its economy and the lives of its people. This issue needs to be addressed.

We have spent four years on the BBI train. We are not any closer to addressing the question why elections are as divisive as they are in Kenya and more importantly what we can do to prevent this from recurring in the future.

Some believe that the solution lies in tempering the winner-takes-all nature of our electoral politics while others are clear that all that is needed is for those who lose elections to concede defeat.

Against the background of these opposing views, the country approaches the next General Election. With less than a year to go, it is going to be a race against time on several fronts. Just like in 2017, the legal framework is still in flux. The Supreme Court in its judgement on the first presidential election petition made several findings that have implications on the law.

Efforts to amend the law were done with a view to circumventing the court’s decision and not fixing the flaws raised. While these were declared unconstitutional, the necessity for some amendments to the legal framework remains. The IEBC Act, for example, must be amended.

We have a commission which is administratively headed by an acting chief executive officer. Efforts to make a substantive appointment have suffered from court injunctions. Several senior officials also left the electoral agency.

They will require to be replaced. In addition, there is the small issue of urgently getting the other commissioners into office to enable both a review of previous decisions made when the body lacked a quorum and policy decisions for the 2022 elections.

In navigating these issues, the political environment is critical. Elections by their very nature are highly emotive. The events around the BBI process have heightened those emotions. It is very easy to play brinkmanship moving forward. This would only serve to further pollute the already dicey environment and complicate the delivery of credible elections.

It is important for all political players to recognise this reality and rise to the occasion to help provide a conducive environment for the contest to be one of ideas and not might or tribe. A national conversation on the 2022 elections is urgently needed. The political class must not just commit to it, they have to consult on its organisation.

It must be an inclusive process where professional groups, civil society, private sector, religious groups, trade unions and other citizen groups play a central role. The result should be an agreement on minimum electoral reforms, confidence building in the institutions charged with delivering credible elections and political commitment to such an election.

This step is important to ensure that Kenya continues in its democratic consolidation path. There is no luxury of time since every day that passes, we draw nearer to an election where our levels of preparations and the operating environment does not inspire too much confidence.