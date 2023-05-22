Columnists Need for internal HR growth strategy

Delegates follow proceedings during the 26th Annual Institute Human Resource Management Conference in Naivasha in this photo taken on October 26, 2022. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NMG

By FREDRICK OGOLA

More by this Author

Global spending on training has been expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 8.90 percent for the past few years and is projected to continue in the same vector in the years to come.

Currently, the spend stands at $345.56 billion, with the US making up 40 percent of this market, Europe - 30 percent, and the rest of the world sharing the remaining 30 percent.

According to Training Magazine’s 2021, the average company in the US spent $1,071 per employee per year on training; that’s $40 less per person compared to 2020.

Overall, even while spending less per staff companies provided more hours of training than last year (55.4 hours in 2020; 63.9 in 2021).

There was a fall in overall training hours in large companies from 102.6 in 2020 to 78.1 in 2021.

Mid-size businesses increased from 34.7 hours of training in 2020 to 53.1 in 2021 while small businesses jumped from 41.7 hours to 66.8.

In the context of the slowed global economic growth and stagnation in 2023, every human resource (HR) professional is under siege in the boardroom defending their budgets as the first culprit for cost reduction.

Their main challenge is to demonstrate value for the HR development budget especially due to a mismatch between what skills employees need vis-a-vis what skills employers train them on.

The gap between what employees want to learn and what organisations need them to learn—and the anxiety that accompanies it—can be easily closed with a forward-thinking leadership and development (L&D) strategy.

Here, training is linked to the organisational strategy and the return on investment for L&D demonstrated.

The main reason for this challenge is the fact that rather than having an HR development strategy, corporates outsource HR development (as a quick solution) to established institutions, especially business schools.

Taking advantage of this, business schools set up their executive education arm, which offers non-certificate (non-academic) courses, for the purpose.

Sometimes they even advertise ‘customised programmes’, meant to hoodwink corporates that they are responding to the corporate’s specific needs in HR development.

Though their training is sometimes not aligned with the corporate strategy, they make the corporates feel that they have trained their staff.

However, so long as these programmes lack an internal HR development strategy, they fail to meet corporate needs.

Corporates are slowly realising this and have started shifting to developing their own internal HR development Strategies and only using business schools and freelance experts for generic training.

In fact, according to Training Magazine, 2021 saw a 9.2 percent decrease in the average expenditure for training outsourcing: $379,038, down from $417,375 in 2020.

This decrease has hit about 25 percent in 2023 in Kenya. Huawei has even gone further to set up Huawei ICT Academy - a partnership between Huawei and academies around the world - that awards degrees up to PhD levels.

Though KCB has a leadership centre in Karen, it remains just but a physical infrastructure that may need a HR development strategy to unlock its value.

From my 12 years of experience as an academic director in an academic institution, I realised how hard it was for an institution to offer a truly customised solution to corporates.

This is because even though training institutions position themselves as the solution, the true value still resides not in the institution but in the expert who will develop and deliver the content, and who sometimes is limited from delivering true value by institutional bureaucracies.

It can be compared to a vehicle workshop, where special solutions can only be done by a specialist mechanic, while general work like changing tyres, oil or replacing brake pads can be done even by non-specialists.

It can also be compared to healthcare, where big hospitals with big brands can offer some generic solutions through a General Practitioner (GP) yet for specialised treatment of a patient with a specific health condition, a specialist clinic with a specialised medical practitioner is preferable.

Granted, getting healthcare from a specialised doctor costs more. However, there is value in it since they employ their high expertise for the welfare of the patient as their priority, devoid of too many procedures, policies and bureaucracy witnessed in other healthcare facilities.

Likewise, externally outsourced training institutions can offer general training in order to tick boxes and motivate your staff with the feeling that a big institution has trained them.

However, for a valuable solution to special HR issues, for instance, agile methods, only a specialist expert is needed.

Dr Ogola is the CEO of, the African Health & Economic Transformation Initiative.