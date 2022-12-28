Columnists No matter where 2023 takes us, to love and be loved is all we desire

By JENNY LUESBY

At Christmas and New Year, as we gather in our family homes with parents, grandparents, where we are lucky enough to have them with us still, siblings, and the children of everyone, tensions can quickly rise, despite all the love we have for our families and the place they hold in our lives.

Brothers and sisters can compete for parental attention, everyone wants to be beloved, and right, respected and admired. Yet, as each of us chases our place, we are not always thinking about how great everyone else’s need is to be appreciated too. And there is a mix that can speedily move to sniping comments, an argument over something minor, or an all-out fight fuelled by a little alcohol.

Yet two things came together for me this Christmas to help me remember the place for love, most especially for those of us in the older half of life.

First off, I was a given a film by my youngest son, who lives and breathes for film making. Made nearly 70 years ago, East of Eden was the first of three films to star James Dean, who was one of the greatest actors the world had seen. His portrayal of a younger brother’s search for love where there appears to be none is achingly powerful, and, without spoilers, concludes to an act of love that arrives like water in the desert.

Only two days before watching that film, I had read a column by a former colleague, who gave up journalism later in life to retrain and become a school teacher. The inimitable Lucy Kellaway recounted her move, this year, from a London school fixated by academic performance and excellence to a Catholic school, far from the seat of power, where her most important task was, instead, laid out by all as the need to love every pupil. It was also powerful, for sometimes we lose our way.

Our lives are often trying, and the last three years, with the pandemic and now costs and climate change galloping, have been more depressing and disruptive than any I remember. It’s easy to get wrapped up in our own difficulties and even beleaguered as, in my case, just one client country manager deprived me of six week’s income for months on end, to prove a point, careless of the pain or inequity, or high-quality work and effort.

Yet no matter where 2023 takes us, to love and be loved is a happiness nothing can diminish. Children loved by their teachers, kids loved by their parents with simple acts of love: no crisis anywhere makes this the lesser. It is and remains the most important thing there is.

The writer is a development communication specialist.