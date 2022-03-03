Columnists Normalise rewarding staff to keep profits up

By EVELYN KARANJA

A well-rewarded employee will give their very best to see their organisation succeed in all its facets.

The phrase competitive benefits should not just be thrown around for potential applicants to apply for positions it should be actualised.

Organisations in 2022 are increasingly competitive. Therefore, careful considerations should be made when it comes to getting more out of your workforce.

One of these considerations is rewarding employees for their exceptional results this year. This will go a long way in retaining outstanding performers and improving employee productivity.

A competitive benefits plan can play a vital role in attracting and retaining skilled workers.

An organisation with a proper reward management system is bound to make mind-blowing profits. In an economy where staff have the upper hand, the first response of employers is often to raise salaries and wages. While this is appreciated, rewards come in various forms.

A reward is a monetary or non-monetary form of payment that has a psychological impact on an employee, an organisation gives in exchange for work done. It can be extrinsic and intrinsic.

Extrinsic rewards are tangible. They include bonuses, benefits, allowances and pay rises. Intrinsic rewards include but are not limited to promotions, verbal appreciation in the organisation, or even paying for an employee to pursue a course that will facilitate their career growth.

Organisations should emphasize reward management to reward people for the value they create for the organisation, it creates a culture of performance in the organisation which is a win-win situation for both employee and employer.

Organisations that reward their employees well will not have to worry about high turnovers and retention issues. People tend to stay where they feel valued. Lastly, in a reward management system aligned with the organisation’s goals, making profits is inevitable.

However, for the above to be achieved the system should be founded on a philosophy that is fair, functional, and especially consistent, it should be aligned to the business strategy and be transparent so that all parties feel they have achieved a common goal.