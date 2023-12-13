Columnists Northern Kenya’s roadmap for tapping post COP28 billions

The outlet of a man-made channel at the site of Thwake Dam. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By ROBA ADAN

More by this Author

Whereas the start of devolution a decade ago was a game changer for Kenya's northern region, climate change's effects and hazards still plague it. The perils of nature are destroying livelihoods, resulting in immense human suffering.

Some of the governors and leaders from the region attended the just concluded climate summit (COP28) in Dubai where hundreds of billions of dollars were pledged to help lower-income countries cope with the loss and damage caused by climate change.

It is upon the leadership to use their own ingenuity to prepare the region to take advantage of available opportunities and intervention in mitigating climate related risks. Food insecurity and malnutrition, droughts and now devastating rains, use of non-reliable and non-renewable energy sources, insecurity and unemployment are all issues the hoi polloi contend with on a day-to-day basis.

One critical area is energy transition to mitigate increasing carbon footprint. The mini-grid solutions are so far largely dependent on diesel generators which only exacerbates the environmental problems for the region. The leadership must come together and push the government towards ensuring all mini-grids solutions are green, affordable, renewable and sustainable.

The leadership must also be keen on taking advantage of young and skilled population in the region. The youth must have a voice in the climate discourse. Counties must work on onboarding youth and youth-led initiatives towards mitigating effects of climate change. Employment creation must be at the core of ensuring the youth can actively participate in economic development for the region. In the remotest regions, the elderly population are left in the villages as the young people seek opportunities in urban centers. Such migration affects agricultural productivity and food production and dims growth prospects for rural areas.

The leadership must be cognisant of the gender gap in climate conversations. We must bring women on board. They participate meaningfully in wealth creation. They must be informed and actively participate in climate conversations.





The North has vast natural resources. The extractive industry has immense potential which has not been tapped fully. Any attempts to optimise the potential of the extractives industry must be done sustainably and take care of externalities. Local communities must be engaged in transparent and inclusive ways to ensure they benefit. Importantly, tapping of the extractive industries must not exacerbate the climate-related risks.

The leadership must be keen on harnessing rainwater harvesting towards agricultural interventions to bolster food security. The construction of dams is a case in point. This will also ease the availability of water during prolonged periods of droughts for livestock and even the people.

Insecurity portends another major risk for the region. The proliferation of small arms and illegal guns in the hands of civilians has rendered some productive areas unproductive. We must silence the guns through the engagement of all actors in inter-communal warfare. Eventually, our resourcefulness will enable us to access the resources promised at COP28.

Roba Adan is a public policy specialist.