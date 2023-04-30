Columnists Nurturing arts and sports talent among school children laudable

By COLLINS ODOTE

This year’s drama and film festival ended a few days ago in the city of Mombasa.

As a board member of Uraia, the national civic education organisation, I had the privilege of watching the closing day of those events. Watching the young people from pre-primary school all the way to university act in various plays on various themes was extremely exciting.

Several takeaways from the event require follow-up. First, the event showcased the huge talent that exists among young people in this country.

The greatest challenge remains developing a sustainable system for the identification and nurturing of such talent.

Several years ago, my son was in a group of budding footballers with huge prospects of turning into professional players.

As their parents, we invested time and resources to support them in that journey. However, that process, while exciting, has not fully delivered dividends for most of them.

The reason is the lack of a framework for supporting that talent, balancing it with education and commercialising it. The efforts by the government to identify and nurture talent in the arts and sports amongst the youth are thus commendable.

At the festival, the Cabinet Secretary for Youth made an important statement concerning the commercial value of talent in both arts and sports and the contribution it makes to economies that have put in place strategies to tap and commercialise them.

With the abundance of talent in the country, policy efforts to spur innovation, identify talent and support commercialisation initiatives are key to deepening our economy.

It is even more urgent within the current context of a depressed economy which could do with some new capital sources. The arts is one such solution.

Turning it into a sustainable revenue base for individuals, families and the country is apt. The other lesson from the event is the need for the country to fully embrace the changes within the education system that are aimed at having sports and the arts as a pathway.

During the week, I had discussions with a colleague about the quality of our long-distance runners and decried the fact that the higher education sector has not directly aligned to this sector in its education programmes and profiling.

We agreed that it is time that some universities specifically majored in sports as their flagship programme. This will enable linkages with and support for the competency-based curriculum, which is going to have sports and the arts as an option in senior school.

This way talent will not just be seen during the annual music, sports and drama events. Instead, they will be a deliberate area for the education system.

It is also important that parents have a change of attitude on career choices for their children.

Speaking to two children about their career choices over lunch with their parents a day after the close of the festival, it was surprising that while acting was the choice for one of them, the other one whose focus was surgery was taken more seriously in the discussions. I objected to this approach.