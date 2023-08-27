Columnists Obstacles holding back EAC’s financial inclusion drive

Enhancing cross-border payments to make them cheaper, faster and easier would make an enormous difference to businesses and economies across Africa. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By PAUL RUSSO

Enhancing cross-border payments to make them cheaper, faster and easier to access would make an enormous difference to businesses and economies across Africa.

I recently attended the Fifth Comesa Digital Financial Inclusion Public-Private Dialogue in Malawi. This summit marked a significant step in establishing a cross-border payment platform to promote international trade, e-commerce, and remittance while strengthening economic ties in Africa.

Over the past decade, Africa has witnessed an accelerated pace of financial inclusion, marked by remarkable access to services for the unbanked and increased usage, undoubtedly spurred by advancements in mobile-based innovations.

In countries and regions without adequate formal access, individuals and small business owners often rely on informal and imperfect substitutes, such as merry-go-round arrangements, shylocks, black tax, and unregulated digital money lenders, to meet their financial needs.

In Kenya, 84 percent of the adult population had access to formal financial services in 2021, compared with 27 percent in 2006, according to the FinAccess Household Survey Report 2022.

In Tanzania, the number of financially included adults has risen substantially from 17 percent in 2011 to 52 percent, according to the World Bank Global Findex 2021.

A similar trend is observed across other sub-Saharan African countries.

As more digital innovations enter the market, financial inclusion remains a catalyst for inclusive growth, enabling individuals and organisations to participate more effectively in the economy.

However, despite the benefits of digitally mediated financial inclusion, there remains a considerable disparity in accessing financial services from country to country.

Across East Africa, while all the member states have taken strides to enhance financial inclusion, notable discrepancies remain in accessing digital financial services among these countries.

These disparities are rooted in a combination of infrastructural, regulatory, economic development, and cultural challenges that vary from one country to another.

Historically, the focus on achieving financial inclusion took an inward country approach over regional approaches, partly because of its effectiveness in tailoring solutions to unique national circumstances, promoting domestic economic growth, and enhancing social inclusion.

But, today, we live in a world where borders define economic spaces. By their very nature, however, these imaginary borders introduce friction, and their existence causes inefficiencies when we move goods and services across them, including money.

Consequently, cross-border payments have remained low, primarily due to high costs, low speed, limited access, and insufficient transparency.

The impediments posed by these challenges continue to hinder the active engagement of East Africans in cross-border trade and their ability to capitalise on the opportunities within the regional economy.

As we enter the next phase of financial inclusion, the goal must extend beyond providing access to formal financial services to re-imagining a pathway to reducing the market barriers to remittances, improvements to payment system infrastructure, and developing appropriate governance and risk management practices

The value of cross-border payments remains evident. The global mobility of goods, services, capital, and people has expanded with the increased digitisation of the economy, amplifying the economic significance of cross-border transactions.

Intra-regional trade is expected to increase in coming years, with mobile wallets forecast for significant growth.

Collaboration between financial institutions, regulators, and switches would be essential to address these disparities effectively and ensure frictionless intra-African transactions.

This means relooking the regional infrastructure and regulations taking into account the respective implementation capacity, existing infrastructure, and financial sector development.

Technological and regulatory breakthroughs are vital in strengthening international cooperation for a more inclusive digital economy, conveying greater benefits for the countries.

At KCB Group, we believe that we can harness the power of digital technology to unlock opportunities for businesses. Subsequently, we have already signed an Africa-wide deal with Pan-African Payment and Settlement System to facilitate settlements of cross-border transactions on the continent. The platform provides a secure and efficient channel for processing cross-border payments.

We are also one of the first signatories to the Comesa Business Council payment platform. The project focuses on improving financial regulation and reducing cross-border transaction costs for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the concerned markets.

In Kenya and across East Africa, remittance and e-commerce have seen a surge even when the economy has been in tattered health.

With enhanced cross-border payment options, we stand to double the regional trade and truly expand the marketplaces, especially for MSMEs and accelerate e-commerce at regional and global levels.

Paul Russo is the KCB Group CEO.