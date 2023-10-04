Columnists On health insurance contributions by informal workers, State is out of touch

By JENNY LUESBY

Drawing a nation of informal workers into the formal sector is never a one-step endeavour: and the government’s seriousness in shifting the formal-informal imbalance in our nation has been striking in recent years.

The rollout of the iTax system, alone, delivered a quadrupling of active taxpayers, according to the KRA Commissioner for strategy, innovation and risk management, Mohamed Omar, from 1.6 million in 2014 to 7.4 million by last year.

Yet, as the country grapples with creating a workable health insurance system delivering universal healthcare access, that 7.4 million continues to look small beside the country’s 22.1 million registered voters, and 29.6 million ID card holders.

For sure, one now feels the presence of brilliant brains in the background on this, as President William Ruto leads the charge in drawing citizens into the health insurance and tax systems: be it with proposals to take income taxes at the point of sale for agricultural goods, or for means-tested health insurance premiums for those in the informal sector.

At the same time, big policies are being created, from the United Nations 'policy guidelines for the formalisation of MSMEs in Kenya’ to the new Social Health Insurance Bill.

But they remain often far removed from the realities of life at the edge. Moves to make informal national health contributions annual rather than monthly may feel cosy for policymakers: offering administrative gains by reducing 12 payments to 1, and closing down the irregularity of monthly payments dropped.

But, as we have seen amply with private sector insurance apps that required tiny payments daily or weekly versus an annual bill buyers would never have the cash for, that single move to a large payment barrier is a lock-out.

In truth, all this theorising and top-down policy could save itself a lot of funding and false loops, and sharply increase its success rate, if it just investigated the lives of informal workers directly.

In modern business, fast-tracking perfect product development now rests on MOM tests, quizzing target audiences about their life experiences.

Yet, still, in government, and in solving the country’s greatest challenges in achieving its development goals, we work like bunker inmates, getting geniuses to conceive command-and-control policies, like we used to make software in the old days: as one great big product specification that gets built and delivered as a waterfall cascading its brilliance into our informal economies, only to find it doesn’t work because we didn’t take into account the target audience’s real lives, real constraints, and real incentives.

In software development, asking users about their lives and challenges during the building process quadrupled the success rate and uptake.

How many interviews would it have taken to abandon the move to annual NHIF payments?

The writer is a development communication specialist.