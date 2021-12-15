Columnists Only vaccination can save us from Covid nightmare

By MATILU MWAU

The face of the Omicron variant, known as the spike protein, differs from other variants and it is not clear whether it is more lethal.

The outbreak of a new coronavirus variant in November set the clock back, just as countries across the world relaxed the measures they imposed since last year to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

The face of the Omicron variant, known as the spike protein, differs from other variants and it is not clear whether it is more lethal. However, having effective public health measures that protect us, and vaccines that are safe and effective even against variants of concern, should give us hope.

Modern humans have grappled with infectious diseases for half a million years. Measles, polio and HIV, for instance, have taken a major toll on human health and lives.

Even though it was known as far back as 500 BC that germs can cause and spread disease, it was not until the 20th Century that sanitation, nutrition, and the widespread use of antibiotics and vaccines became major factors in managing the incidence and death arising from numerous diseases.

Of these factors, vaccination is considered the most powerful public health intervention ever. At least 45 vaccines are available for controlling 25 infectious agents, even though the vaccines remain underutilised and undervalued. For each US dollar spent to vaccinate someone in Africa, 44 US dollars are saved. In America, each dollar used saves three dollars.

In 1980, vaccination eradicated smallpox. Wild-type polio and Haemophilus influenza B are nearly eradicated in many regions of the world.

It is conceivable that in our lifetime, vaccines will eradicate human papillomavirus, which causes cervical cancer, and malaria, which kills 11,000 Kenyans a year.

Even though vaccines have been available for a century, they were not always accessible to those who needed them the most. Expanded programmes on immunisation became commonplace only recently; with Kenya launching one in 1980.

Like many born in the 1970s, I was not vaccinated and I bore the full brunt of measles, mumps, and chickenpox.

Doctors noticed my level of malnutrition and quickly prescribed bulgur, soybean oil, milk powder and enriched porridge flour for a long time, which saved my life. Some of my playmates got polio and were permanently paralysed and others died of tuberculosis.

There are at least 24 available vaccines for Covid-19. By mid-November, 53.9 percent of all humans had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine while 42.5 percent were fully vaccinated.

Nearly three percent have received a third dose. In contrast, only 5.3 percent of Kenyans have been vaccinated even though there are sufficient doses. The low level of uptake raises serious concerns.

Data is beginning to flow in large quantities from all over the world showing just how effective vaccines have been.

Argentina has vaccinated its elderly residents and front-line workers since December 2020 with Sputnik V, ChAdOx1 or Sinopharm vaccines.

In more than 663,000 vaccinated people, a two-dose vaccination schedule reduced documented infection by 88.1 percent and Covid-19–related deaths by 98.3 percent.

Even a single dose is protective, reducing documented infection by 47.2 percent and Covid-19–related deaths by 74.5 percent. Our own scientists have shown that Covid-19 vaccines have been effective in preventing illness and death in vaccinated Kenyans. This is a remarkable outcome.

We also know that Covid-19 vaccines are safe, even in children and breastfeeding mothers. Ministry of Health records show that most people have no serious side effects from Covid-19 vaccines.

Some people may get side effects that may affect their ability to function normally, but these disappear in a few hours to a few days. Side effects are normal signs that the body is building protection.

The myth that Covid-19 vaccines reduce libido in men is totally unfounded. In fact, the coronavirus disease itself causes short-term and long-term erectile dysfunction.

Without widespread vaccination, Kenyans cannot avoid death, serious illness and future lockdowns. The best protection is for all Kenyans aged 15 and above to get vaccinated. This will enable us to live relatively normal lives.

Prof Mwau is an infectious diseases specialist at the Kenya Medical Research Institute