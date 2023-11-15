Columnists Open farmer training centres to boost knowledge sharing

A farmer sprays French beans in Kajiado County. FILE PHOTO | POOL

By WILLAM NG'ENO

More by this Author

Kenya has about nine million farmers, most of them small-scale growers spread across rural villages who depend on rain-fed farming, data from a May 2023 Central Bank survey shows.

Because a majority of our food producers live in rural areas, we must create avenues for them to access innovative solutions to address their production hurdles if Kenya is to transform the rural economy and become self-sufficient in food.

Agriculture is one of the major contributors to Kenya’s gross domestic product. But the sector’s contribution contracted to 21.2 percent due to adverse weather conditions over the past two years, according to the 2023 Economic Survey.

Relying on imported food to fill supply gaps has put great pressure on food prices and foreign currency reserves.

The main reason Kenya does not grow sufficient food is low crop productivity, which is far below the country’s potential and what countries in the rest of the world produce.

Among other factors, low productivity is driven by poor extension systems; inadequate technology use, fertiliser application, crop management and post-harvest management; as well as climate change. That is why a concerted effort is needed to change this situation.

Farm input companies, in particular, have a great responsibility. To enhance the country’s ability to feed itself, they can, for instance, work with smallholder and commercial farmers at several learning centres across the country to build their capacity through knowledge sharing.

Taking agronomy knowledge closer to farmers through practical demonstrations of good agricultural practices boosts sustainable crop production in a cost-effective manner.

Farmers need demonstrations of regenerative agriculture practices, such as technologies for effective soil, water, and nutrient management, if they are to adopt them on a grand scale.

Growers need easy access to quality and affordable farm inputs such as seeds and fertilisers. This, in turn, increases yields and incomes while building resilience to climate change risks.

Ultimately, more yields will rejuvenate rural economies and boost the national economy.

The writer is the Country Manager at Yara East Africa.