Columnists Open up suburbs to ease Nairobi’s housing pressure

A cone–shaped block of apartments in Nairobi’s Githurai Kimbo suburb. Many Nairobi residents are ditching rented homes in city estates in favour of cheaper ones in the suburbs as the cost of living soars. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By MICHAEL WARUI

More by this Author Summary Many Nairobi residents are ditching rented homes in city estates in favour of cheaper ones in the suburbs as the cost of living soars.

This dream, however, cannot be realised without the requisite infrastructure such as reliable roads and sewerage systems and electricity connectivity.

A level playing ground should be made a priority to enable local developers to compete on fair terms and to ensure that real estate development proceeds are largely retained in Kenya and that the national economy benefits.

The Covid-19 challenge to humanity presents real estate developers with unprecedented opportunities to provide affordable and innovative housing options to Kenyan consumers.

Many Nairobi residents are ditching rented homes in city estates in favour of cheaper ones in the suburbs as the cost of living soars.

These prospects consider consumer price sensitivity while delivering quality and safe housing options.

As more people work from home, emerging opportunities translate to homebuyers starting to identify suitable housing options in safe and easy-to-access locations.

These locations are in close proximity to Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD), and peri-urban locations such as Westlands, Karen and Kikuyu.

Several housing projects are coming up. They target to offer tenants a breather from hustle and bustle of the city.

RIGHT INFRASTRUCTURE

The suburbs offer a more tranquil environment that is the dream of every household in Nairobi.

This dream, however, cannot be realised without the requisite infrastructure such as reliable roads and sewerage systems and electricity connectivity.

It requires team work where multiple developers would partner with the county government deliver sound urban planning and sophisticated neighbourhood design where proper sewerage and roads, schools and education facilities, clinics and hospital services, and recreational parks and fitness/sports complexes form part of an integrated masterplan.

SEWERAGE FACILITIES

For instance, for housing developers in Kiambu, support that is needed from Government of Kenya (GOK) includes the speedy completion of the adjacent highway road infrastructure.

Further, Kinoo 87 should be considered for GOK investment in proper sewerage lines, storm water drainage systems and provision of clean piped water.

Perhaps a less frequently raised objection is the preference that GOK gives to foreign developers like the Chinese companies who are able to access inexpensive loans from their home country financial institutions.

LOANS ACCESS

A level playing ground should be made a priority to enable local developers to compete on fair terms and to ensure that real estate development proceeds are largely retained in Kenya and that the national economy benefits.

And, finally, the interest rate regime on mortgages needs a re-examination and GOK can lead this effort to explore how more Kenyans can afford home ownership through inexpensive mortgage facilities.

In Kiambu, embracing the possibilities of the future and bringing stakeholders together to begin building a credible Masterplan is a priority.

The local government will need to explore how to bring their own investments to support efforts from private sector.