Columnists Opportunities in international trade as a tool to mitigate climate change

Trade is vital to the global response to climate change as it provides economies with tools to draw on in efforts to mitigate climate concerns and adapt to consequences. PHOTO | POOL

By CORAZON ONGORO

Trade is vital to the global response to climate change as it provides economies with tools to draw on in efforts to mitigate climate concerns and adapt to consequences. This is the overarching message from the World Trade Organization (WTO) even as the curtain falls on one of the world’s most important international meetings — The United Nations Climate Change Conference (Conference of the Parties) or COP28 in Dubai.

This international conference is a forum for world leaders to gather to negotiate and agree various actions for tackling climate change, limiting emissions and halting global warming.

One thing is clear – everyone, both private and public stakeholders – has a part to play in the global effort towards climate action. It is against this backdrop that the WTO Secretariat released a publication, its contribution to the discussions at COP28, laying out trade policy tools for climate action which are intended to not only inform but also inspire policy makers in their pursuit of domestic climate mitigation and adaptation plans.

Trade facilitation, one of the trade policy tools, is the backbone for ensuring the free flow of trade. Trade facilitation is characterised by measures such as simplified customs procedures, reduced trade barriers, enhanced transparency, the use of modern technologies and more efficient logistics.

The WTO’s Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), ratified by some WTO member countries, aims at reducing trade costs and boosting global trade. It contains provisions for transparency in trade, advance rulings, customs cooperation, trade facilitation measures for goods in transit, and the use of modern technologies in trade.

According to WTO studies, the full implementation of the TFA, which entered into force in 2017, could reduce trade costs by an average of 14.3 percent. However, at the moment, the rate of TFA implementation is at 77 percent of the WTO membership.

In a practical sense, the implementation of the TFA through the recognition of Authorised Operators will allow for trade facilitation through low rates of physical inspections and examinations, and rapid release times.

In addition, harmonising and standardising trade procedures to eradicate duplication of efforts, implementation of joint border inspections and coordinated customs procedures, as well as improved border logistics and infrastructure, will have an impact on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by reducing waiting times at ports and land borders for various means of transport and reducing energy consumption which results from congestion at the borders.

Increased digitisation of trade processes and the use of electronic documentation will also minimise paper waste. From the above, there are climate actions required of revenue authorities to adopt green customs procedures.

Corazon Ongoro is the Senior Manager in Customs and international Trade at PwC Kenya.