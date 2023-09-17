Columnists Organisation should consider impact of digital transformation on revenue

By AKINYEMI AWODUMILA

Revenue is an essential metric in the financial statements. It is used to determine various KPIs and indicates the size of a business compared to others.

As organisations evolve to remain competitive, it is vital to consider the impact of digital transformation on the pattern and timing of revenue reported in the financial statements.

Transformation projects could span products, services and business models. The business model change could entail using technology to enhance customer service delivery and B2B partnerships that have become a mainstay of the current business environment.

Organisations have had to embrace digital channels to deliver goods and services to customers. Most B2B partnerships entered by organisations result in new arrangements significantly different from previous models executed without such partnerships.

For example, an organisation’s customer purchasing goods or services online could involve another entity providing digital services unknown to the customer.

Therefore, the fee received from the customer is split between the organisation and its digital service provider.

A common feature of the evolution occurring across organisations, as described above, is the involvement of three or more parties in these revenue arrangements.

Therefore, an organisation should determine whether it’s a principal or an agent for these arrangements. It is crucial because, as a principal, the organisation presents its gross revenue based on what was received from the customer.

In contrast, as an agent, the organisation presents the net revenue reflecting only the commission earned. As noted earlier, a gross or net revenue presentation impacts the metrics, KPIs and other measures and could also affect the pattern or timing of revenue recognition.

IFRS 15, ‘Revenue from Contracts with Customers’, is the standard for how organisations should carry out this assessment. Three critical indicators of when an organisation is acting as a principal in an arrangement with a customer are; the organisation is primarily responsible for fulfilling the promise to provide the specified good or service; the organisation bears inventory risk before the specified good or service is transferred to the customer; and the organisation has discretion in establishing the prices for the specified goods or services.

The writer is a Partner at Deloitte East Africa. He is an author who writes and speaks widely on corporate reporting topics.