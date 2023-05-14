Columnists Organisations must disclose impact, outcomes in sustainability reporting

By AKINYEMI AWODUMILA

As organisations integrate ESG standards and other sustainability initiatives across their operations, one integral aspect of successfully achieving their set goals and objectives is having a clearly defined measure of success, otherwise known as a key performance indicator (KPI).

These KPIs form the basis on which organisations assess their performance and the impact their ESG or sustainability strategy has on their future viability and long-term competitiveness.

It is commonly said that what gets measured gets done; it is a critical tool in driving performance towards building sustainable enterprises and shared prosperity for society beyond profit.

We have also witnessed the growing demand and focus on impact reporting by stakeholders.

There has been a massive global reallocation of capital towards impact investments centred on purpose beyond profit or return.

This capital reallocation implies that organisations must embrace sustainability reporting that puts impact and outcomes at the heart of everything they do to continue to attract funding or capital.

Too often, organisations have defined and reported impact using measures that address outputs rather than outcomes.

Outcomes are positive or negative consequences of an organisation's activities or outputs.

Outputs are often described as resulting from an activity without any measurable impact on stakeholders such as customers, while outcomes focus on the added value to stakeholder groups like customers arising from the outputs.

The impact is the longer-term achievement realised from outcomes. Therefore, to do impact reporting requires long-term thinking rather than short-term.

The challenge is that outputs are usually quantitative and more straightforward to measure than outcomes or impact.

Therefore, some organisations default to reporting impact using outputs that often do not tell the whole story.

For example, an organisation investing in making its raw materials sourcing more sustainable might focus on immediate outputs, such as the amounts invested or additional jobs created.

These are reasonable measures; however, they need to reveal the long-term picture that translates such investments, when done successfully, into customer satisfaction and brand loyalty for the organisation, which are more challenging to measure.

The ability to tell this complete story through impact reporting that focuses on outcomes enables organisations to distinguish themselves in the marketplace, build trust with their stakeholders and enhance their brand reputation in society.