Pandemic treaty must ensure equity, timely access to pathogen materials

In December 2021, during its second ever special session, the World Health Assembly established an Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument with a view to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response revealed by the Covid-19.

The Assembly laid out an ambitious timeline, giving negotiators until May 2024 to present a new instrument for adoption.

Sadly, after more than two years of discussion and negotiations with the key lessons of the Covid-19 pandemic, the negotiators of the 194 nations failed to finalise the draft Pandemic Agreement, attributed to fundamental differences in the foundational concepts of the instrument.

Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) system has stood out as the most controversial concept in the proposed agreement.

The PABS system is a multilateral mechanism proposed in the negotiation text, where members states will share pathogens with pandemic potential through WHO coordinated network of laboratories.

The proponents of the PABS system, largely drawn from developing countries, envisage an instrument that will ensure that access to genetic resources and pathogen samples from developing countries is met with the shared benefits that are produced by them, mostly from manufacturers from developed countries.

This is in the form of measures that ensure equitable and affordable access to quality, safe and effective pandemic response products with the inclusion of those drawn from strategic stockpiles as well as elaborate mechanisms for their equitable distribution.

Further, the proponents assert that manufacturers from developed countries should be able to provide manufacturing licences and share technology and know-how with developing country manufacturers to rapidly scale up production to address the surge in demand to prevent escalation of health emergencies.

Additionally, users of the system will be required to provide monetary contributions largely to support and improve the system and build resilient health systems in developing countries. For many a developing country, an effective PABS system is a key solution to operationalisation of the elusive equity in global health architecture.

Whereas the multilateral benefit sharing frameworks such as the proposed PABS system could be progressive solutions, they are always vulnerable to being undermined by bilateral mechanisms which make it impossible to assess whether the outcomes are, in fact, equitable.

Additionally, developed countries, with their pharmaceutical industry remain reluctant in embracing PABS system as they arguably consider that it undermines rapid sharing of pathogens during emergency situations.