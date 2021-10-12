Columnists Pandora: The conversation we need

President Uhuru Kenyatta. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By TONY WATIMA

More by this Author Summary On the October 3, 12 million confidential financial records were leaked, exposing the opaque wealth of powerful figures around the world.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family was one of those mentioned as having accumulated a fortune behind offshore corporate veils, and this has created a heated punditry.

There have been those coming to the defence of the President’s family, saying such operations are not illegal. Some have said that even if it’s legal it’s immoral, whilst others have termed it unacceptable.

Now, this is not the first time such data leaks exposing confidential financial records has happened. In 2016 there was the Panama Leaks and in 2017 Paradise Leaks. What is different with the 2021 Pandora Papers has been the magnitude — it is the largest cache of data leaks capturing the assets of 35 current or former world leaders. Representing Kenya was the Kenyatta family, who were known as “Client 13173” by Swiss bank advisers.

Kenyan media and the pundits have kept themselves busy discussing whether the use of offshore financial services is legal. The crux of the matter is that the use of offshore financial services industry has simply facilitated the legalisation of corruption. For private citizens, offshore financial services have helped reduce their tax burden in their country of origin but for high-profile citizen in the public sector it has helped them launder bribery and corruption money.

Under the global anti-money laundering regulations standards, financial institutions are required to scrutinise and determine if a customer when opening an account and during monitoring of the customer relationship is a politically exposed person — a high-profile person (including close family members) carrying a high risk of laundering proceeds of bribery and corruption.

Now, the offshore financial services industry has offered the politically exposed persons confidentiality and secrecy to circumvent the global anti-money laundering regulations.

For example, an African minister is able to negotiate a government deal with foreign investors and ask for bribery to be wired directly to his offshore secret account. In a haven like Panama, the money is able to move to his account with no scrutiny because the detail of the customer is not known and a bank moving that money can’t access such information.

It is this type of racketeering that former Cabinet minister Chris Okemo and former Kenya Power boss Samuel Gichuru are accused of in the Jersy Island.

So, the offshore financial services industry has economically destabilised the Third World countries by being able to help launder bribery and corruption proceedings.

Back to the Pandora papers. The President’s family is listed as having owned foundations in Panama and a string of shell of companies with increasing layer of secrecy to shield the wealth from scrutiny. Many of these shell companies have been there even before Uhuru Kenyatta became President in 2013, some stretching back to 1999.

Even though Kenya had not passed the Proceeds of Crime & Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (it was enacted in 2013) his family would still have fallen under the category of politically exposed person outside Kenya because they are close family members of a former President when accessing the international financial system.

There is also one curious case in the Pandora Papers where the President’s brother was mentioned as having a bank account that held an investment portfolio worth more than Sh3 billion in 2016.

We are not certain when he made this investment. It may be before Uhuru Kenyatta became President but if it is within his Presidency, this is an asset that would have drawn thorough scrutiny outside the offshore haven because he clearly falls under a political exposed person.

So, the question is, what is Client 13173 hiding under the veil of offshore financial services?