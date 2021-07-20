Columnists Plastic-free July: Cut use, educate more and start recycling

Organisations, individually and collectively, should be at the forefront raising awareness on plastic-free July.

Challenges limiting adoption of responsible plastic waste disposal for recycling should be identified and resolved.

Plastic-free July, an idea that started with a small group in Australia, has grown into a worldwide movement that runs for a whole month. It raises awareness and inspires to reconsider our plastic usage, particularly single-use plastics. The threat of plastics to our environment is a horror that many people are aware of; it is worse in cities.

What are you doing to celebrate the month? Are you making small lifestyle changes as you play your part in limiting single-use plastics?

Kenya banned single-use plastic bags. Later, it extended the ban to include all types of single-use plastics in national parks, beaches and other protected areas.

This, however, means that outside these protected areas, these other single-use plastics like bottles, straws and wrappers pollute and clog drainages. So, the laws and regulations we enacted, while admirable, are not enough. This is where the private sector should come in.

As the biggest drivers of our lifestyles, organisations are placed to plastics use beyond the legal curbs. Especially for this month, organisations, individually and collectively, should be at the forefront raising awareness on plastic-free July. They should be initiating public conversations on the need to reduce plastic footprint and how to do it with simple practical changes to lifestyle.

For restaurants and retailers, they should be encouraging customers to reconsider plastic straws in favour of paper and bamboo types, or not using straws altogether. Manufacturers, through the Kenya Association of Manufacturers, should be educating the public on safe disposal of plastic bottles and wrappers.

These steps should be backed up by solid commitments to play their part in limiting the existence of single-use plastics. Extended producer responsibility is a good example of this.

Our workplaces should be hubs for discussing and showcasing ways of limiting our plastic waste footprint. We should be encouraging our staff to that at personal level.

On our roads, government bodies including the police need to raise awareness to reduce practices such as throwing empty bottles out of our car windows. Citizens should be empowered to call out polluters who should be made to undo what they have done.

Challenges limiting adoption of responsible plastic waste disposal for recycling should be identified and resolved. The biggest of this is the limited distribution of proper disposal points.

The few that are there are not clearly indicated or communicated so that the public is aware. More drop-off points should be set up, clearly marked and the public urged to use them.

The Covid pandemic has brought with it a new kind of single-use plastic nightmare of face masks. Any benefits that were accrued on banning single-use plastic bags are being wiped out by this.

With priority being given to tackling the pandemic, this secondary affliction should also be given prominence.

The average Kenyan is aware of the plastic problem. While it may not rank as high for some of them due to their economic situations, it, nonetheless, does not mean they do not care. It should be made easier for them to reduce, reuse and recycle.