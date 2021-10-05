Columnists Policy lesson from UK Brexit mess

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. FILE PHOTO | AFP

By JENNY LUESBY

More by this Author Summary For, mark my words, if the British vegetable shelves are empty, that’s a hit for Kenyan horticulture, and time to rethink there too.

These systems of ours, everywhere, if you change what goes in, it changes what comes out.

Back in the UK, stuck again on a new twist in the Covid journey, it falls to me to witness first-hand a developed nation sliding into breakdown.

My own sticking point, after the five times I got stuck on Covid lockdowns, order closures, or government quarantine requirements, was catching Covid in the UK— the real red-flag Covid centre.

Unfortunately, getting a negative PCR test post-Covid can take up to 90 days, so I wait: as the UK appears to literally fall apart around me.

The empty supermarket shelves that never used to be there are worse each month. Indeed, a gap of a few months in the UK saw me arrive in September to stores that reminded me of those first trips into Nakumatt when we all realised the store was closing in front of our eyes.

Now, in England, it’s just like those latter Nakumatt days, but in almost every supermarket chain.

People make jokes about the mineral waters they can no longer buy, vegetables have got harder, bin bags are gone for some reason — I have searched four stores for large-size bin bags that used to be everywhere, always, and now are nowhere.

Though that’s a bonus, I guess, for the environmentalists, as the British now eject their rubbish into bare bins.

Online shopping has introduced rationing again and many of the UK’s fast-food chains are running part-menus, or suffering frequent ‘stock-outs’.

And then there’s petrol: which also moved off the menu two weeks ago, triggering queues, social media shares of people filling water bottles with petrol, and even fights at the petrol pumps.

The problem, we are told, is a colossal shortage of truck drivers. But then, you see, according to the UK’s big industry associations for truck drivers, in the reports and warnings they were issuing for all of the last few years, a substantial proportion of the UK’s lorry drivers were from the EU, and so were most of its agricultural workers, and most of its hospitality industry workers too.

Now, as it happens, it was exactly these jobs the UK left the European Union to get back, by keeping out all those job seekers. That was the big non-negotiable, closing its borders to those workers. So now it doesn’t have them.

According to one of the UK truck drivers’ associations, the country lost 20,000 European drivers as a result of Brexit. But, the British truck driver force was also aging, at an average age of well over 50, so it needed a lot of new, young drivers.

Now, in fairness, Covid-19 didn’t help that transition, as the UK stopped its driving tests for new drivers, cancelling around 40,000 tests in the last 18 months.

Yet, somehow, the UK’s dearth of truck drivers is part of a far deeper buffeting in 2021. The energy supplier to the house I am in went bankrupt last Wednesday.

Also never seen before, and one of six energy companies that has gone bust in the last six weeks.

The government ensured the power stayed on to the hundreds of thousands of homes affected, but it was another reminder, as the bad news just keeps coming in, that things ‘ain’t what they used to be’.

The problem with energy, apparently, is the rising oil price on underinvestment in new carbon fuel sources. The world is not yet off oil, but it stopped developing new oil fields.

Yet all of it, no matter the cause, for the no food, petrol, power, reflects the same pattern. Not one of these shortages was unpredictable. Take away truck drivers and the means to replace them and you end up with trucks not moving. Don’t add fuel fields before you have moved off oil and prices will rise.

Is it the scale of information, the noise, the constant clamour that means we no longer notice the bits that matter, no longer listen, no longer act?

For, mark my words, if the British vegetable shelves are empty, that’s a hit for Kenyan horticulture, and time to rethink there too.

These systems of ours, everywhere, if you change what goes in, it changes what comes out. Policy maker alert.